Itaú agrees to acquire Brazilian startup NeoSpace AI for US$589 million

The Brazilian bank Itaú announced this Monday an agreement to acquire all of the shares of NeoSpace AI, a startup specialized in large artificial intelligence models. The agreed price is approximately US$589 million, structured in two parts: an amount to be paid at the closing of the operation and the balance deferred over five years.

The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Brazilian stock exchange authority and is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

NeoSpace AI has been collaborating with Itaú for almost two years, which makes the acquisition the formalization of an already existing relationship. The bank, one of the largest in Latin America, is committed to incorporating its own generative AI capabilities to personalize its services and accelerate the development of financial products.

A bet of almost US$600 million on proprietary AI in banking

The operation reflects the movement of large Latin American banks towards building artificial intelligence capabilities in-house, instead of relying exclusively on external providers.

By acquiring NeoSpace, Itaú not only incorporates a technology: it takes the equipment and models that already know how to operate after two years of joint work, which reduces the risk of integration and shortens implementation times.

The price of US$589 million positions this operation as one of the most significant AI acquisitions recorded in Brazil’s technological ecosystem. The five-year deferred payment structure, common in startup acquisitions where part of the value depends on retaining talent and meeting milestones, suggests that Itaú seeks to ensure the continuity of the founding team and the main developers of NeoSpace in the integration process.

NeoSpace AI: great language models for the financial industry

NeoSpace AI is a Brazilian startup specialized in the development of large artificial intelligence models with a focus on business applications. Its proposal aims to build models trained with specific data from the financial industry, capable of personalizing the customer experience, automating internal processes and generating predictive analyzes at scale.

The almost two-year collaboration with Itaú allowed it to adjust its models to the regulatory environment, products and data volumes of one of the largest banks in the region.

For Itaú, incorporating NeoSpace means going from being a user of AI technology to being the owner of the infrastructure that supports it. In an industry where product customization, fraud detection, and customer service are increasingly dependent on advanced language models, having your own team and technology represents a competitive advantage that is difficult to replicate with integrations from third-party providers alone.