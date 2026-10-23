EtMday 2026 brings Freddy Vega, Alejandro Vázquez and other Latin American entrepreneurship leaders to Santiago

EtMday reaches its sixth edition with a regional commitment. The Chilean non-profit corporation Emprende tu Mente will hold the meeting on November 19, 20 and 21 at the Parque Bicentenario de Vitacura, with the participation of representatives from Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico.

The event expects to bring together more than 60,000 people, with more than 400 speakers from more than 30 countries, more than 1,000 startups and innovation projects and over 7,000 one-on-one meetings between entrepreneurs, executives and investors. The programming includes six thematic areas, talk stages, networking spaces, mentoring and pitch formats aimed at generating new collaboration opportunities.

“We want those who come to EtMday to be able to listen to these references, talk with them and learn from what they have had to experience when creating and growing their companies. In Latin America we share many challenges, and knowing how others have faced them can help those who are starting out today,” said Daniel Daccarett, co-founder of Emprende tu Mente.

Four regional references for an edition with a Latin American focus

The international delegation of the 2026 edition brings together profiles with complementary trajectories. Freddy Vega, founder and CEO of Platzi, leads the online education platform with more than 7 million students and 5,000 companies; It was the first Latin American company funded by Y Combinator and in 2024 received the first Education Medal for Latin America for its technological and educational impact.

Alejandro Vázquez, co-founder and president of Tiendanube, the e-commerce platform used by more than 180,000 brands in the region and member of the Endeavor global community, will participate from Argentina.

Uruguay will be represented by Pablo Brener, founder of PuntaTech and director of PBK Advisors, a boutique investment bank specialized in technology with more than 30 years of experience in strategy, capital raising and M&A; Previously, he was CEO of Collokia, Chief Innovation Officer of Overactive and Vice President of Innovation at Globant in Uruguay, as well as a partner in investments in more than 20 technology companies.

Completing the quartet is José Manuel Serrano, COO and partner of Startup México, co-founder of IAY Sherpa, founder of VentureAI Studio and angel investor in digital health, fintech and blockchain startups; He is also a member of the GET-I network at the Harvard Kennedy School.

EtMday as the regional epicenter of the entrepreneurial ecosystem

EtMday is held year after year with the objective of strengthening the links of the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem of Latin America, with Chile as the epicenter. Emprende tu Mente is a non-profit corporation that connects entrepreneurs and startups with leaders from the corporate world, with a focus on the economic and social development of Chile and the region.

The presence of the four international speakers adds to a program that, according to the organization, seeks not only to offer inspirational talks but also to generate concrete instances of connection: mentoring, one-on-one meetings and networking spaces where entrepreneurs can find partners, investors or clients.

The multi-scenario format and six thematic zones aim to ensure that different profiles of the ecosystem, from early-stage founders to executives of large companies, find content and conversations relevant to their stage.