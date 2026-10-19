Impacta VC celebrates five years with a new edition of Impactaland at the ETM Day of Parque Bicentenario

Impacta VC, the Latin American venture capital fund focused on startups with social and environmental impact, celebrates five years with a new edition of Impactaland, the investment hub organized within the ETM Day.

The event will take place from November 19 to 21 at the Parque Bicentenario de Vitacura and is part of the Chile Tech Week 2026, a decentralized week that between November 16 and 22 brings together the main technological events in the country, organized independently by actors such as Emprende tu Mente, Endeavor, Fundación Chile, Startups Latam, Corfo, Start-Up Chile and ProChile, among others.

Impactaland, within ETM Day, will be one of its main meeting points: the place where the community that travels throughout the week meets the capital that seeks to invest in the region.

For three days, the event will bring together startups, venture capital funds, corporate VCs, angel investors, family offices, LPs and strategic allies.

“Impactaland was born with a conviction: that the Latin American ecosystem grows when it collaborates. Five years later, seeing LPs investing in funds, funds co-investing with each other and founders closing rounds based on a conversation in the Lounge is the best proof that, when we collaborate, we all grow,” said David Alvo Verdugo, CEO and founder of Impacta VC.

Three spaces to connect, learn and work

The heart of the event is the Co-investor Lounge Loved by Oracle, a space for 1-to-1 connections scheduled in advance through the Impacta Matchmaker, the Impacta VC tool that matches startups with investors according to stage, vertical, ticket and country, and venture capital funds with LPs for their next investment vehicles.

The proposal is complemented by the Impacta Stage, a content stage shared with the ETM Day, with demo days, keynotes and panels with references in entrepreneurship and regional investment, and a coworking space open all three days, with internet, coffee and shade to work between connections.

In addition, on Thursday, November 19, Mingle Night will be held, a private and exclusive meeting for investors and LPs, designed to talk in confidence and strengthen relationships outside the rhythm of the event. Participation in Impactaland is free for all profiles; The only requirement is to have entry to the ETM Day, available on Eventrid. Investors receive a complimentary ticket upon approval of their registration at impactaland.com.

Five editions and more than 7,550 matches generated

Since its first edition in 2022, Impactaland has grown steadily. In 2025 it brought together more than 300 startups, more than 120 investors; between VCs, CVCs, angels and LPs and 44 LPs, generating more than 7,550 matches through Impacta Matchmaker. Funds such as Kaszek, Antártica Ventures and Falabella Ventures, and startups such as Ticketplus and Lemu have passed through the Lounge.

The fifth edition comes in a context of consolidation for Impacta VC, which in five years built a network that today connects the main actors in the Latin American ecosystem.

The rest of the events of Chile Tech Week 2026 can be reviewed at techweek.cl.