Colombian startup raises US$6 million to scale its AI agents in sales for the Spanish-speaking market

Dapta, a Colombian startup that develops artificial intelligence agents to automate sales processes, closed a US$6 million seed round led by Chingona Ventures, with the participation of Crew Capital, Broom Ventures and Cometa, and the support of pre-seed investors 500 Global and Fen Ventures.

The capital came from firms with a presence in San Francisco, New York and Chicago, and will be used for technological development, customer acquisition and strengthening engineering and product teams. The round comes three months after the launch of Dapti, its Spanish-language freelance sales agent.

The company was founded by Nicolás Rojas, who from the age of 13 was linked to the world of programming. Dapta reports more than 200,000 registered users, an incorporation rate of around 4,000 new users per week and US$4 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR), triple what it registered at the beginning of 2026.

Among its clients are Rappi, Mercado Libre and Siigo. Most of these users come through its own social channels, where Dapta built an audience of more than 400,000 followers with content about AI for small businesses.

Dapti: an agent who charges for qualified meetings, not conversations

Dapti goes beyond a customer service chatbot: it runs the entire business process. Contact prospects by WhatsApp or phone, answer initial questions, qualify opportunities and schedule meetings without direct human intervention.

The declared differential is in the charging model: instead of billing for conversation time or volume of interactions, Dapta seeks to link the cost of the service with the qualified meetings it generates for the sales team. According to their own data, companies using the platform are tripling the number of qualified meetings and doubling their contact rates.

“For years, companies invested in getting more leads. The new challenge is having the capacity to serve them all,” said Nicolás Rojas, CEO and founder of Dapta.

The round also added Crew Capital, a firm co-founded by Daniel Dines, founder of UiPath, and Brandon Deer, chief strategy officer of that business automation company, which reinforces Dapta’s credibility in the B2B automation segment.

The US Spanish-speaking market as a central bet

The focus of the expansion is not the US market in general, but a specific segment: companies that serve Spanish-speaking consumers and businesses. The bet is to build in Spanish from the beginning, instead of adapting a solution designed in English.

This niche is supported by its own numbers: according to the tenth annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship report, Latino-owned businesses in the United States grew 44% in the last five years, one of the most dynamic segments in the country. Dapta already has offices in Phoenix, Arizona, and more than 50,000 companies in Latin America have created freelance agents with its platform.

Samara Mejia Hernandez, founding partner of Chingona Ventures, explained the investment thesis: Large companies are adopting AI at twice the rate of smaller ones, but SMEs can’t match those budgets.

With an agent always available, they get the responsiveness of a full sales team. Dapta went from a US$1.4 million pre-seed in 2024 to this US$6 million round with a product built in Spanish for a market that large AI platforms usually treat as secondary.