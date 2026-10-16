How nice your little project: the intuition of the founder who builds Neopausia

Her first brand, “Das goldene Taxi”, was born out of boredom: on long university vacations in Germany, together with her roommate and best friend, she painted cloth bags, totebags, with a funny phrase: “Don’t push me, I have yogurt in my bag.” The brand went viral and was his first success: he sold the company and went on a trip to South America.

In 2015 he arrived in Chile on an exchange and stayed: for love, for the entrepreneurial ecosystem and for the landscape. To stay he needed a work contract, so he went into consulting, where he learned to manage clients.

During the 2020 lockdown, Nathalie watched the sun rise while working. She was an innovation consultant for a client in Australia, with a time difference of 12 or 13 hours, she had just separated and was alone at home. He worked until it was late at night. One of those nights he thought that life couldn’t be just that, and as a form of self-help he decided to open what he calls his “idea drawer.” That night, in her kitchen, Culotte was born.

With Culotte she saw a clear opportunity: Chilean women had the same needs as German or American women, and menstrual panties were already working in those markets. But something cultural also caught her attention: in Chile they said “I’m sick” to talk about menstruation.