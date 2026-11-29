It was a day before this interview. After months with “very stressed” cash flow and a reduced team, Anastasia Gutkevich was called to tell her that Bifidice had won Walmart’s Golden Ticket. “It was a tremendous relief, a respite,” he says. That year he had invested in two export businesses and the purchase orders still had not arrived.

Anastasia has two daughters, 16 and 7 years old; the oldest is on a school exchange in Germany. Outside of work, he says, he hardly exists: this year he tries to “feel like a human again” outside of his company.

“It’s complicated, but I’m working on it.”

As an entrepreneur, she says she was born in Chile. He arrived in 2016, applied to Start-Up Chile and trained there “with tremendous support.” Before, he had been a marketing, sales and operations manager in the corporate world, and had helped his parents in their project, always as a “co-pilot.”

Bifidice makes probiotic ice cream. When she arrived, she remembers, there was no probiotic food in Chile, and her bet is based on 40 years of family science. To understand why the company did not let go in any of those critical months, we have to go back to its childhood, in a Russian laboratory.

Born in a laboratory

His parents were among the first founders of biotechnology companies in post-Soviet Russia. Without Start-Up Chile or anyone to support them, remember. Anastasia grew up among microscopes, playing with Petri dishes and pipettes, wearing a giant apron, and listening to her parents thank her patients. You are an economist and have a doctorate in global economics. How do you end up leading a biotech? “It was almost inevitable: I was practically born in my parents’ laboratory. The original plan was to set up a family business, where everyone had their own field. My parents were scientists and they needed an economist to build the business.” Before that she worked as a marketing, sales and operations manager in Russian companies, and was a university professor for ten years. He wanted to make decisions with full responsibility and see results quickly, something that, he says, is difficult in the corporate world. Today he has his own laboratory. She trained with her father over Zoom and spent seven of the company’s ten years doing the laboratory work herself, before having her own scientific team. At one point he thought he could return to the corporate world and earn ten times more. But no: “I don’t want to be an entrepreneur, period. I just want to start a business in Bifidice.” His motivation did not change: “It is so that my parents’ technology does not die, so that it lives and advances. I am not interested in building a business at any cost.” She has 40 years of family knowledge and repeats that she does not consider herself a typical startup founder: “I am not a startup founder, I am Bifidice founder.”

A fallen round and a year of critical cash

The company, which is ten and a half years old, has gone through several pivots and hard knocks. The hardest: a crowdfunding campaign in Broota that was interrupted because it did not reach 30%. What did you learn from that stage? “It was a dark and sad period. I spoke with more than 300 businessmen and I was able to convince almost no one. I felt like a total failure, as a person and as an entrepreneur. It took me time to understand what we did wrong and what we did right, and that it was not a personal problem, but a contextual problem. Later, with the support of people who had faith in the project and in me, I raised the money again, and this time it worked.” The new round began to be raised in 2022 and closed in 2024. Explaining the model to investors was difficult: why not sell probiotics like any company and make a lot of money? Because, he answers, the heart of Bifidice is efficiency and science. He recognizes that investing in biotechnology requires a high-risk mentality, “almost like a casino: you win or lose,” and that this investor profile is still scarce in the region. He highlights a fund from southern Chile, made up of entrepreneurs, that “has a lot of patience.” Before selling, they had to teach. They worked with doctors, health professionals and retail buyers to explain what prebiotics and the microbiota are. “Every year there is a new study, a new advance,” he says, but recognizes that knowledge “does not reach you”: it is a long-term strategy and reputation. Sometimes he feels that in Chile a fundamental difference is not understood: two probiotics with the same label can work very differently in the body. This year, in addition to exports being slowed by health requirements, he had to reduce the team. Its plan for 2027 is to concentrate on selling and no longer financing science: export to Peru and Colombia, go to a second round and reach Walmart Mexico and the United States. A Corfo fund will support the adaptation of the product to these markets.

Six months that are already eleven years