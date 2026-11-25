Venture capital manager Kaszek closed Kaszek Ventures VII with US$650 million, above its initial goal of US$600 million; The demand was greater, but the firm decided to limit the size of the fund.

According to the manager, it is the largest early-stage venture capital fund raised for Latin America and the eleventh largest globally in its category, according to data from PitchBook.

It is also the largest venture capital fund focused on the region closed since 2023, a year in which only 14 funds were closed in Latin America until September, compared to 68 throughout that year.

Kaszek was founded in 2011 by Hernán Kazah, co-founder of Mercado Libre, where he was COO and CFO, and Nicolás Szekasy, former CFO of Mercado Libre, a position he held when the company went public on Nasdaq in 2007. The current partners of the manager are Nicolás Berman, Santiago Fossatti, Angel Uribe, Andy Young and Guilherme Lago, former CFO of Nubank, who joined in September at the beginning. of the catchment.

The fund plans to build a portfolio of between 20 and 30 companies, with initial checks of between about US840,000 and US17 million in pre-seed, seed and Series A rounds, reserving about 60% of the capital for follow-up rounds. The main focus is the artificial intelligence application layer: startups that use language models to improve products and operations in sectors such as financial services, healthcare and marketplaces.

“Today, artificial intelligence permeates the entire technology sector, from start to finish, and this technology is changing the rules of the game,” said Hernán Kazah in statements to Bloomberg. Among the companies in the existing portfolio that already apply AI, the manager highlights Enter, Zivo, Primero and TravelX.

Brazil and Mexico as anchor, with Argentina and Colombia on the rise

Brazil, which concentrates nearly half of the capital invested historically by the manager, and Mexico will continue to be the main markets for Kaszek Ventures VII, while Argentina and Colombia are emerging as growing investment destinations.

Kaszek is also evaluating investing in infrastructure for AI, including data centers and chips: according to the firm, some countries in the region offer renewable energy, suitable land and proximity to the United States that make them attractive locations for computing infrastructure for regional and international clients.

“It adapts more naturally to the types of problems that exist in Latin America, where companies in all sectors continue to depend on manual processes and services can be expensive or difficult to access,” Hernán Kazah told the same medium.

Almost US$4,000 million accumulated in 15 years and a regional reference portfolio

With the closing of Kaszek Ventures VII, the commitments accumulated by Kaszek since its founding are close to US$4 billion in eleven funds, seven early stage and three aimed at more established companies.

Its portfolio includes Nubank, QuintoAndar, Kavak, Creditas, Tiendanube and Bitso. This month, the manager also led the first external round of Cocos, the Argentine investment fintech, for US$34 million.

“Despite the volatility that we have witnessed in recent years in the venture capital sector, there is now a clear vote of confidence from prestigious investors who are willing to make a long-term bet on Latin American technology,” Hernán Kazah concluded in statements to Bloomberg.