The Uruguayan startup Kunstig Aero closed a round of US$270,000 with Althing Ventures, a pre-seed and seed fund from North Carolina that invests in AI infrastructure, aerospace, energy and robotics, for which this is only its second investment.

With this capital, the company has accumulated a total of almost US$1 million raised since its founding in 2025. The company was created by Lucca Ayerza (CEO, 19 years old), who started the project at the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of the ORT University, and Pedro Laborde (product and technology director, 24 years old), commercial pilot and graduate in Digital Business from the ORT.

The roles complement each other: Lucas Ayerza reaches funds, governments and advisors; while Pedro Laborde presents the product and leads the technical aspects. In February 2026 they had raised US$725,000; US$625,000 from US investor Tim Draper and US$100,000 from angel Shan Mehta, and the founders plan to move to the US next year.

Kunstig Aero develops two products for general aviation security. Observatør, already in production at Watsonville Municipal Airport, California, combines antennas and a computer at the airport to capture aircraft positions (ADS-B) and VHF radio communications between pilots and controllers.

With this data, it records landings, takeoffs and fees to be collected, and an AI layer, based on open source models trained with its own data, detects anomalies such as two planes closer than allowed, a runway incursion or an aircraft that does not respond to the controller.

The second product, Guardian, is in development and targets airports without a control tower, which according to the company represent about 90% of airfields: it listens to the radio and the aircraft’s telemetry and, if it detects an emergency, such as a landing gear that does not lower, it automatically notifies firefighters and ambulances.

From Montevideo to California: traction in the largest market in the world

Half of the world’s general aviation fleet, some 250,000 of the nearly 500,000 existing aircraft, operates in the United States, making that country Kunstig Aero’s natural market.

So far this year, the company participated in Pitch by Deal in New York, selected among 80 startups out of 40,000 applicants, lived in Washington DC during May and June, was the first startup to meet with a new organization within the FAA (US Federal Aviation Administration), and exhibited at a California airport event in September.

Rolando “Rally” Caparas, former vice president of Air Traffic Services at the FAA, also joined as a strategic advisor in the US market.

A team of seven with full financial transparency and ongoing contracts

The Kunstig Aero team has seven people plus an advisor, with profiles in infrastructure, hardware, software and artificial intelligence. The company practices a policy of internal financial transparency: each member knows how much money the company has, how much it spent and what the risks are.

Before arriving in Watsonville, Kunstig Aero tested its systems at the Canelones Aeroclub and in a simulator. In addition to its customer in California, the company manages a contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation and sells its products to insurers.