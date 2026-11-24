The San Francisco-based fintech GrabrFi closed a US$6 million round led by Bling Capital, with participation from BDev Ventures, the investment vehicle of the founders of the Argentine software firm BairesDev.

In addition, it had the participation of GC1 Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Cambrian Ventures and TA Ventures, as well as angel investors such as Gokul Rajaram (executive with experience at Google, Square and DoorDash), Ben Silbermann (co-founder of Pinterest) and Aarthi Ramamurthy (founder of Schema Ventures).

The round brings the company’s total accumulated capital to US$11 million and is announced after exceeding US$1 billion in transactions processed since its launch in 2023 and 100,000 accounts opened. With the funds, GrabrFi will launch business dollar accounts so startups and small companies outside the US can collect US customers and pay their team from one place.

GrabrFi was founded by Artem Fedyaev and Daria Rebenok, recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for their previous work on Grabr, a marketplace that connected shoppers with travelers. GrabrFi’s proposal allows users outside the US to access US bank details in their name, a dollar balance, a global card and a wallet to receive stablecoins.

More than 1,000 American companies already pay their collaborators in platform accounts through ACH and wire transfers; In November, the possibility of receiving international transfers via SWIFT was also added.

“A developer in Buenos Aires should be able to collect, save and spend in dollars with the same ease as the company in Austin that pays them,” said Artem Fedyaev.

Argentina, Nigeria and Colombia: the markets that drive growth

GrabrFi primarily operates in countries where workers generate income in dollars but live in economies with volatile local currencies. Argentina and Nigeria are its two main markets: in Argentina, volume grew 34% in 2026, in a context in which the peso lost approximately 89% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of 2023.

Colombia stands out as one of the fastest-expanding territories in Latin America, with a 144% growth in transaction volume during 2026 and a 50% increase in the new customer base. Mexico and Brazil are also among the platform’s fastest growing countries.

Business accounts, euros and credit: the post-round roadmap

Following the launch of business accounts, GrabrFi plans to add euro accounts and offer a line of credit based on the algorithmic history of dollar income and expenditure that each customer builds within the app.

The company is not a bank: services are provided by Bridge Ventures LLC or one of its affiliated regulated entities. In a previous round in February 2024, Gokul Rajaram had led an operation of 2 million euros, about US$2.2 million, with the participation of Wayra, from Telefónica, which constituted the firm’s first external capital.