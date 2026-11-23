Rebill’s first interview with Y Combinator lasted 14 minutes, when it normally lasts ten. Ariel Diaz Ailan had convinced his co-founder, Nahuel, to apply, and he had no expectations: he thought it was a waste of time. They were called for a second interview, something that, they were told, usually does not end in admission.

There they were not asked any questions: Michael Seibel told them that he had spent the day interviewing and wanted to make a joke with them, and asked them if they wanted to enter the program.

They said yes, and until they received the confirmation email, remember, they remained skeptical.

Ariel comments that she likes sports and spending time with her partner, her friends and her family. He was always curious: as a child he spent hours in front of a computer, playing games in which you had to manage things and make them progress.

He defines himself as self-taught, and says that what marked him the most was having to manage uncertainty from a very young age.

Learn to manage uncertainty

In 2010 he started selling products online. When he made his first sale, he says, he felt something similar to dopamine: the gamification of online sales. In 2014 he joined his first startup and discovered a world different from the traditional one, with companies that operated in more than one country, with small teams and a lot of technology. In those years, he remembers, there were many fewer references than today, and even in his close circles he had to constantly explain what he was doing, why and where he was going. He learned by trial and error, and tries to keep moving, get out of his comfort zones, and surround himself with people who take him to a place of change. What has been the most difficult moment as an entrepreneur? “Before Rebill I was leading operations in a startup that helped companies set up loyalty programs, very oriented towards physical points of sale. We had closed an investment in Mexico and I was going to live there. With the arrival of the pandemic, the deal fell apart and so did the venture.” “I spent at least six months without pay, practically locked up” That period, he says, was what made him available when Nahuel contacted him. Since then, Rebill has had other tough times: The payments industry requires a lot of capital, licensing and working with acquiring banks, and there were high-pressure moments that required difficult conversations. What common mistake do you think startup leaders make? “Avoid or postpone difficult conversations between partners or with the team. I would always encourage founders who are just beginning to give themselves space, with good frequency, to have deep and honest conversations. One of the most common reasons why a startup stops operating is conflicts between founders, or that they simply give up.”

A humble beginning

Ariel met Nahuel Chandia in 2015 at the first 24/7 coworking in Buenos Aires, where five or six startups shared a floor. In July 2020, Nahuel contacted him to show him a first version of Rebill and how his first two clients used it. They decided to embark together, a friend joined as the first angel investor and they were both able to dedicate themselves full time. A few months later, Rubén joined as a developer, today co-founder and CTO. Francisco arrived later, with many years of experience in payments: he was CEO of PayU for Latin America and Brazil, and then of Bamboo, a cross-border payments provider. They worked together for two months in an almost consultative manner, and realized that they complemented each other: today Francisco is co-founder and director of strategy. What were Rebill’s first months like? “The start of Rebill is the most common start of startups in Latin America. One usually sees news of extraordinary rounds, because they are the ones that appear in the media. But the vast majority start with their own resources, a loan from a family member, bootstrapping because they got their first clients” “The beginning of Rebill has nothing extraordinary or cool. It had a much more humble origin, like that of the vast majority of startups in our region” With some more capital from a friend, they applied to Start-Up Chile and were chosen, even as the fastest growing startup in the program. Ariel found out at Demo Day, when they had no longer been mentioned in any other category. That validation, he says, was key: without Start-Up Chile they would never have entered Y Combinator. To apply, he spent two months in Santiago at the beginning of 2021, with the city still in phase 1 due to the pandemic, watching the Startup School videos and studying how to complete the application. He convinced Nahuel, and they agreed on the first try.

From software to financial infrastructure for the Americas