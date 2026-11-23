Rebill’s first interview with Y Combinator lasted 14 minutes, when it normally lasts ten. Ariel Diaz Ailan had convinced his co-founder, Nahuel, to apply, and he had no expectations: he thought it was a waste of time. They were called for a second interview, something that, they were told, usually does not end in admission.
There they were not asked any questions: Michael Seibel told them that he had spent the day interviewing and wanted to make a joke with them, and asked them if they wanted to enter the program.
They said yes, and until they received the confirmation email, remember, they remained skeptical.
Ariel comments that she likes sports and spending time with her partner, her friends and her family. He was always curious: as a child he spent hours in front of a computer, playing games in which you had to manage things and make them progress.
He defines himself as self-taught, and says that what marked him the most was having to manage uncertainty from a very young age.
Learn to manage uncertainty
In 2010 he started selling products online. When he made his first sale, he says, he felt something similar to dopamine: the gamification of online sales.
In 2014 he joined his first startup and discovered a world different from the traditional one, with companies that operated in more than one country, with small teams and a lot of technology.
In those years, he remembers, there were many fewer references than today, and even in his close circles he had to constantly explain what he was doing, why and where he was going. He learned by trial and error, and tries to keep moving, get out of his comfort zones, and surround himself with people who take him to a place of change.
- What has been the most difficult moment as an entrepreneur?
“Before Rebill I was leading operations in a startup that helped companies set up loyalty programs, very oriented towards physical points of sale. We had closed an investment in Mexico and I was going to live there. With the arrival of the pandemic, the deal fell apart and so did the venture.”
“I spent at least six months without pay, practically locked up”
That period, he says, was what made him available when Nahuel contacted him. Since then, Rebill has had other tough times: The payments industry requires a lot of capital, licensing and working with acquiring banks, and there were high-pressure moments that required difficult conversations.
- What common mistake do you think startup leaders make?
“Avoid or postpone difficult conversations between partners or with the team. I would always encourage founders who are just beginning to give themselves space, with good frequency, to have deep and honest conversations. One of the most common reasons why a startup stops operating is conflicts between founders, or that they simply give up.”
A humble beginning
Ariel met Nahuel Chandia in 2015 at the first 24/7 coworking in Buenos Aires, where five or six startups shared a floor. In July 2020, Nahuel contacted him to show him a first version of Rebill and how his first two clients used it.
They decided to embark together, a friend joined as the first angel investor and they were both able to dedicate themselves full time.
A few months later, Rubén joined as a developer, today co-founder and CTO. Francisco arrived later, with many years of experience in payments: he was CEO of PayU for Latin America and Brazil, and then of Bamboo, a cross-border payments provider.
They worked together for two months in an almost consultative manner, and realized that they complemented each other: today Francisco is co-founder and director of strategy.
- What were Rebill’s first months like?
“The start of Rebill is the most common start of startups in Latin America. One usually sees news of extraordinary rounds, because they are the ones that appear in the media. But the vast majority start with their own resources, a loan from a family member, bootstrapping because they got their first clients”
“The beginning of Rebill has nothing extraordinary or cool. It had a much more humble origin, like that of the vast majority of startups in our region”
With some more capital from a friend, they applied to Start-Up Chile and were chosen, even as the fastest growing startup in the program. Ariel found out at Demo Day, when they had no longer been mentioned in any other category.
That validation, he says, was key: without Start-Up Chile they would never have entered Y Combinator. To apply, he spent two months in Santiago at the beginning of 2021, with the city still in phase 1 due to the pandemic, watching the Startup School videos and studying how to complete the application. He convinced Nahuel, and they agreed on the first try.
From software to financial infrastructure for the Americas
Rebill started as a subscription management solution, at a time when Mercado Pago had stopped offering recurring payments. But as clients grew, they noticed that by not controlling their clients’ funds, they could not deliver the final service they were looking for.
In 2025, with Francisco Andrés León V. on the team, they decided to build their own financial infrastructure, a path that would have taken between 18 and 24 months and ended up taking between six and nine months.
They launched it in September 2025 and, until February 2026, they multiplied their income by eight, migrating all their clients without cutting the service.
Today Rebill is presented as a financial infrastructure for the Americas: it allows companies from all over the world to collect, pay and manage their funds in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile with a single provider.
In March 2026, Ariel and Nahuel traveled to San Francisco and spent a month locked up working about 16 hours a day.
They were looking for a million dollars and they already had half of it. A member of SpaceX’s executive team became interested and introduced them to the lead investor, who raised the round. They closed it in September 2026 for $5.4 million. They plan a new round in 2027, probably in the second quarter.
To scale without adding staff indefinitely, they take advantage of AI: Ariel has agents who review their meeting transcripts, their pipeline, their emails, and Slack messages.
The next thing, he says, is to scale Rebill Platforms, his product for platforms and marketplaces, currently in beta with its first clients; launch Rebill Treasury before the end of the year; open Peru in the first quarter of 2027 and advance with its own licenses in the United States.
- What advice would you give to the Ariel of 2020?
“I would have loved to focus more on the things that were under my control. We waste a lot of time on things that do not depend on us, and if we are methodical and structured, things sooner or later fall into place. I use OKRs a lot, on a personal and company level, to control anxiety and uncertainty”
“And there is a lot of focus on technology, but what defines whether a company is great is its ability to communicate and sell”
That interview, which for Nahuel did not have many expectations, ended in an admission to Y Combinator. And the story behind it, Ariel insists, remains the same as he told at the beginning: a coworking, two first clients and a partner who called him when he had run out of a project.
An origin without anything extraordinary or cool for a company that today builds financial infrastructure for the Americas.