Vuun closes pre-seed round of US$525,000 with 500 Global, Reach and ADN to expand to Mexico and Peru

Colombian proptech Vuun closed a US$525,000 pre-seed round led by 500 Global, with participation from Reach and ADN. The round was closed from an unusual position in the Latin American venture: the company claims to be profitable and to have reached the break-even point before seeking external capital, which allowed it to choose a deliberately limited amount and prioritize strategic support over the size of the check.

Founded by Pablo Sánchez and Santiago Gallo, Vuun broke even and operates profitably after a year in which it consolidated its position as a leading provider of artificial intelligence for the real estate sector in Colombia. The company currently works with construction companies such as Capital, Bolívar, Coninsa, Arias Serna Saravia, Conconcreto (housing division), Grupo Accanto and Bienes & Bienes.

“For this round, we chose to raise a smaller amount since, being a profitable company, we are not only looking for capital,” Pablo Sánchez, CEO and co-founder of Vuun, told Portafolio.

Vuun develops an artificial intelligence platform focused on new home sales processes. According to the company, about 85% of the time in the sales rooms is spent on repetitive tasks, and its software would allow these tasks to be automated so that sales advisors can focus on higher-value activities.

The company claims to have achieved increases of up to 70% in traffic and new home marketing volume from the first month of use, with the same sales team. These figures are attributed by the company itself and do not have an independent public measurement to support them.

Three investors with complementary profiles to open doors in the region

The choice of investors responded to criteria of support and network of contacts more than the amount contributed. 500 Global, the San Francisco firm whose accumulated portfolio exceeds, according to Vuun, US$300 billion in valuation, provides an international network and experience in early stages.

Reach, presented by the company as the largest global fund specialized in technology for the real estate sector, adds vertical knowledge of the housing business. ADN was already an investor in Vuun and participated again in this round, a follow-up investment that acts as a signal of confidence for the rest of the market.

“The funds provide us with specialized knowledge in the sector, good practices and a strategic vision for our expansion plans in the region,” Pablo Sánchez told the same medium.

Centralized technology in Colombia, commercial expansion in Mexico and Peru

Vuun’s expansion strategy has a particularity: it maintains 100% of its software production and innovation activities in Colombia, while setting up its own commercial force in each new market. The first destinations are Mexico and Peru.

This scheme, centralized product and localized sales, allows you to adapt the attention and the offer to the particularities of each market without doubling the engineering cost. The round comes in a context in which the capital allocated to proptech globally is concentrated in fewer operations, which according to analysis by Crunchbase News means that the support of a sector specialist like Reach may be worth more than the amount of the check.