Brazilian fintech NBS closed a round of around US$1.9 million led by BluStone, at a valuation of around US$8.4 million. Among the partners is also 4Equity, a manager that invests in startups in exchange for advertising space.

For BluStone, co-founded in 2021 by Carlos Lopes, a former Patria Investiments executive, this is the largest contribution in a single company from its portfolio of 14 companies, which includes Vixtra, Lerian and Cubbo.

“NBS brings together what we are looking for: real traction, proprietary technology and a team that arrived at the request for authorization from the Central Bank with a reduced structure,” said Carlos Lopes.

NBS, which operates on the Solana network, was founded in 2024 under the Neobankless brand by Matheus Fassheber, Ruggero Rebellato and David Evangelista. Its central proposal is a global account that converts reais into digital dollars USDC, the stablecoin backed 1:1 by dollars, via Pix: users load the account with a Pix, receive dollars in seconds and can spend them with a prepaid Visa card.

For businesses, the platform allows you to pay suppliers in more than 45 countries with settlement in the recipient’s local currency. Liquidity comes from NBS’s own trading desk, which acts as a market maker on crypto exchanges and trades an average of US$8.4 million per day.

With the funds raised, the company aims to grow among companies that pay suppliers or charge clients abroad.

Authorization before the Central Bank and expansion towards companies

The round comes after NBS will present, on October 30, its application to the Central Bank of Brazil to operate as a Virtual Asset Service Provider Company (SPSAV), the regime regulated by BCB Resolution 520/2025.

Obtaining this license is key for the next stage of the company, which seeks to expand its services to the business segment: its goal is to reach US$169 million in payment volume in 2027, compared to the approximately US$16.9 million already processed.

According to NBS, its trading desk represents more than 30% of the daily volume of the digital dollar against the real on some of the platforms where it operates, which gives it a relevant position in the liquidity infrastructure of the Brazilian crypto market.

Digital dollar for individuals and international payments for companies

The NBS model combines two segments. For individuals, the account allows you to convert reais to USDC in seconds via Pix and spend with a prepaid Visa card anywhere in the world.

For companies, it solves the problem of payment to international suppliers: a Brazilian company can transfer funds to more than 45 countries with settlement in the recipient’s local currency, without the need to operate directly in dollars.

BluStone’s bet reflects the growing investor interest in cross-border payments startups that connect crypto rails with traditional banking in Brazil, a market where Pix has established itself as an instant payments infrastructure and where the demand for digital dollarization continues to rise.