Itaú Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Itaú Unibanco, invested in Akua, the financial infrastructure startup with artificial intelligence whose development team operates in Montevideo. The agreement did not include disclosure of the amount and, according to the company itself, it is the fund’s first investment in a Uruguayan company.

The operation goes beyond capital: it includes a regional strategic alliance under which Itaú Uruguay explores incorporating Akua’s technology to modernize its acquiring business, with Uruguay as the first market. The link between both companies began about a year ago at Cubo Itaú, the bank’s innovation hub, where Akua has its office in Montevideo.

“Itaú Ventures’ investment in Akua reflects our intention to accompany a company with technology developed in the region and to build, from there, new solutions for the payments market,” said Diego Lanza, director of Companies and New Businesses of Itaú Uruguay, in statements to El País Uruguay.

Akua was founded in 2024 by Carlos Marín (CEO), Colombian, former country manager of PayU and Pomelo in Colombia, with time at Mastercard; Juan José Behrend (CTO), Uruguayan, former dLocal, Pomelo and PedidosYa; and Rodrigo Rodrigues (COO), Brazilian, with more than 13 years in leadership positions at Mastercard, Movii and Jeeves.

The company sells acquiring as a service: a modular and white-label platform, built in the cloud and directly connected to Visa and Mastercard, with which banks, acquirers, payment facilitators and fintechs process transactions, manage risk and fraud and automate their operation.

According to metrics reported by clients themselves, those who use the entire AI layer reduce the time spent on the operation by between 60% and 80%. Prior to this investment, Akua had raised US$4.3 million in a pre-seed round led by Propel and H2O, and US$8.5 million in a seed round co-led by Flourish Ventures and Cathay Latam in October 2025.

Technology made in Montevideo for banks throughout the region

The development of the Akua platform is entirely carried out by the Uruguayan team. «In Uruguay is the team that designs and programs each piece of our platform, and this agreement is largely their credit. That Itaú is associated with technology made in Montevideo says a lot about the talent that exists in the country,” said Juan José Behrend in statements to El País Uruguay.

The startup today processes between 1.5 and 2 million payments per day, compared to about 200,000 in January, has more than 32 clients in the banking sector and operates in Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina; He has also signed a contract in Chile.

“Artificial intelligence is expanding the possibilities of payment infrastructure, and we see in Akua a platform conceived, from its origin, for this new scenario,” said Philippe Schlumpf, Head of Itaú Ventures, to the same medium.

Argentina, the market with the greatest growth potential by 2027

One of the focuses of the alliance is Argentina, where Akua already operates and plans to accelerate its growth during 2027, driven by demand from banks and payment aggregators that participate in the acquiring ecosystem.

“With Itaú we want to demonstrate the potential of an infrastructure designed from the beginning to integrate artificial intelligence and facilitate the development of new financial products. In Argentina we see significant growth potential for 2027, driven by the demand for technological solutions from banks and payment aggregators that participate in the acquiring ecosystem,” said Carlos Marín in statements reported by Roadshow.

According to Juan José Behrend, businesses that charge with Itaú in Uruguay will have access to a more modern application with AI interfaces, although there is still no defined date for implementation.