The Chilean AInwater, a company for monitoring, control and optimization of water systems powered by artificial intelligence, closed its second investment round for US$1.34 million.

The operation was led by the Paraguayan fund iThink VC, in its first investment in Chile, and included the participation of Araucaria Venture, a fund owned by businesswoman Karina von Baer, ​​Südlich Capital and Imagine Ventures, which had already participated in the first round, and the US funds Carbono3, Reciprocal and Prosper Global, as well as an angel investor.

AInwater was founded in 2020 by Camilo Huneeus (CEO), Martín Concha and Marcos Pérez, and today it has a presence in more than 40 clients in Chile, Peru and Mexico, of which about 23 are industrial and the rest are rural drinking water systems (APR).

AInwater’s technology operates in three layers: AI agents that process data and generate reports; Poseidon, a system that anticipates scenarios, such as pH increases, and recommends chemical dosage, now integrated with Microsoft Copilot so that operations managers can access data in real time from that interface; and Tridente, hardware that extracts data directly from the industrial controllers of each plant.

According to the company, these tools allow up to a 30% reduction in operating costs, 52% less energy consumption and a 27% increase in water availability. Its clients include Grupo Bimbo, Watts, Aguas Antofagasta, Klabin, Irani and Sanepar.

Brazil as the axis of expansion: whoever leads Brazil, leads Latin America

The new capital will be allocated primarily to strengthening the commercial and professional team in Brazil, where AInwater already has clients such as Klabin, Irani and Sanepar, and a presence in cities such as Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba.

“We believe that whoever leads Brazil, leads Latin America. The resources raised will allow us to strengthen our commercial and professional team in Brazil,” said Camilo Huneeus.

The Brazilian market occupies a central place in the company’s growth strategy due to its high number of industries with water treatment requirements.

Autonomous operation with AI and robotics: AInwater’s new frontier

Along with geographic expansion, the funds will accelerate a new line of business: moving from consulting to the direct autonomous operation of treatment plants.

AInwater has already begun the development of an AI-based system that will integrate robotics for inspections and sampling, with field pilots planned in Chile for the first quarter of 2027 and the goal of validating comprehensive control by the third quarter of the same year.

The company plans to exceed 1,000 plants managed in Latin America by the end of 2027.

“With our AI tool we have already impacted more than 1 million APR users, and we have prevented dozens of companies from outages and failures, significantly reducing the energy consumption of their plants,” said Camilo Huneeus.