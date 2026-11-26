On his Twitter account, which he no longer uses, Felipe Elgueta wrote a phrase from when he was in his fourth year of university: “I’m in my fourth year, I want to start a business, but I don’t know what.”

It was the only thing that was clear to me. Thirteen years after graduating from Business Engineering at the University of Chile, at 35, he is co-founder and co-CEO of Elipse AI, which in June of this year he sold to a Canadian holding company. His own balance: Elipse was his fifth attempt and the only successful one.

The previous four, he says, “were a complete failure.”

Today he has been a father for a few months and a husband. He likes watching football, series and long conversations with friends, and this year he started a mental health foundation project.

A warehouse in Pudahuel

He grew up in Pudahuel, in a lower middle class family: “We never lacked anything, but we never had anything left over either.” His parents were merchants. They bought and resold La Ligua vests, jewelry and perfumes, and when he was ten years old they opened a neighborhood store in the house. None went beyond basic education. Even so, by working from Monday to Monday, they paid for his and his sister’s university studies, which have been going on for three years. Felipe ran the warehouse and did the accounting since he was 15. Why Commercial Engineering, and why at the University of Chile? “I liked architecture, but it was very expensive in materials and I discarded it. I discovered Commercial Engineering as a way to professionalize my father’s business career... …And Chile was the way to make my parents proud, especially my mother, because Chile and Catholic were the universities that were talked about the most.” An internship at an investment firm, inspired by Wall Street movies, taught him about everything he didn’t want to do. When he finished his degree, he took the only job they offered him, in a telecommunications company, on the advice of a professor: “I had no experience or money.” He was there for two and a half years. There he met his partner, Aleksis Archiles, and learned how to sell to large companies. “When I was running the warehouse in Pudahuel, I would never have imagined that I would be sitting with managers or company directors,” he says.

The line that was still there

Then came two e-commerce stores, one for electronic products and the other for clothing, and an innovation consultancy created at the end of 2016 with a simple goal: to make money so as not to have to look for work again. It was that consultant who, unintentionally, gave them the push for what was to come. How was Elipse born? “At the telecommunications company they had solutions for public health, and one was to schedule appointments. When we resigned, I told Aleksis: I remember waiting in line when I was five years old to go to the doctor. Twenty years had passed and people were still waiting in line.” They reviewed the Public Market tenders and saw that people were hired to answer calls and schedule hours. They first thought about a mobile application, but when talking to users they discovered that many older adults had large button cell phones, with their number stuck on the back on a piece of paper. They discarded the app and also WhatsApp, and designed an automated system by telephone, with free calls. In September 2017, while they were presenting the final consultancy report, they received an email: they had won the tender with Elipse. The first client arrived on the day the last project was finished. The company has been profitable since 2019. That year three angel investors joined, and in 2021 Chile Ventures, with a very small percentage: according to Felipe, in its entire history they raised just over $500,000. The cost, he says, was being able to try only one thing at a time. The benefit, reaching the pandemic solid and preserving the founders’ assets. What advice would you give to Felipe who was starting out? “My first formal startup was an e-commerce for electronic products and the mistake was falling in love with the solution and not the problem. I spent a lot of time making the page look pretty, the color, the logo, and I was not solving a real problem: I was copying what I saw that worked. The startup is not a child: it iterates, it changes. You don’t have to fall in love with what you are doing.”

Grow without stepping over anyone