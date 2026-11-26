On his Twitter account, which he no longer uses, Felipe Elgueta wrote a phrase from when he was in his fourth year of university: “I’m in my fourth year, I want to start a business, but I don’t know what.”
It was the only thing that was clear to me. Thirteen years after graduating from Business Engineering at the University of Chile, at 35, he is co-founder and co-CEO of Elipse AI, which in June of this year he sold to a Canadian holding company. His own balance: Elipse was his fifth attempt and the only successful one.
The previous four, he says, “were a complete failure.”
Today he has been a father for a few months and a husband. He likes watching football, series and long conversations with friends, and this year he started a mental health foundation project.
A warehouse in Pudahuel
He grew up in Pudahuel, in a lower middle class family: “We never lacked anything, but we never had anything left over either.”
His parents were merchants. They bought and resold La Ligua vests, jewelry and perfumes, and when he was ten years old they opened a neighborhood store in the house.
None went beyond basic education. Even so, by working from Monday to Monday, they paid for his and his sister’s university studies, which have been going on for three years. Felipe ran the warehouse and did the accounting since he was 15.
- Why Commercial Engineering, and why at the University of Chile?
“I liked architecture, but it was very expensive in materials and I discarded it. I discovered Commercial Engineering as a way to professionalize my father’s business career...
…And Chile was the way to make my parents proud, especially my mother, because Chile and Catholic were the universities that were talked about the most.”
An internship at an investment firm, inspired by Wall Street movies, taught him about everything he didn’t want to do. When he finished his degree, he took the only job they offered him, in a telecommunications company, on the advice of a professor: “I had no experience or money.”
He was there for two and a half years. There he met his partner, Aleksis Archiles, and learned how to sell to large companies.
“When I was running the warehouse in Pudahuel, I would never have imagined that I would be sitting with managers or company directors,” he says.
The line that was still there
Then came two e-commerce stores, one for electronic products and the other for clothing, and an innovation consultancy created at the end of 2016 with a simple goal: to make money so as not to have to look for work again.
It was that consultant who, unintentionally, gave them the push for what was to come.
- How was Elipse born?
“At the telecommunications company they had solutions for public health, and one was to schedule appointments. When we resigned, I told Aleksis: I remember waiting in line when I was five years old to go to the doctor. Twenty years had passed and people were still waiting in line.”
They reviewed the Public Market tenders and saw that people were hired to answer calls and schedule hours.
They first thought about a mobile application, but when talking to users they discovered that many older adults had large button cell phones, with their number stuck on the back on a piece of paper.
They discarded the app and also WhatsApp, and designed an automated system by telephone, with free calls.
In September 2017, while they were presenting the final consultancy report, they received an email: they had won the tender with Elipse. The first client arrived on the day the last project was finished.
The company has been profitable since 2019. That year three angel investors joined, and in 2021 Chile Ventures, with a very small percentage: according to Felipe, in its entire history they raised just over $500,000.
The cost, he says, was being able to try only one thing at a time. The benefit, reaching the pandemic solid and preserving the founders’ assets.
- What advice would you give to Felipe who was starting out?
“My first formal startup was an e-commerce for electronic products and the mistake was falling in love with the solution and not the problem. I spent a lot of time making the page look pretty, the color, the logo, and I was not solving a real problem: I was copying what I saw that worked. The startup is not a child: it iterates, it changes. You don’t have to fall in love with what you are doing.”
Grow without stepping over anyone
Elipse started with four people and today there are more than 60. Felipe Elgueta defines himself as an exemplary leader, who “puts his feet in the mud,” and tells his team that he does not owe the company anything: the day they find something better, he will be the first to recommend it.
- What is the most common mistake made by founders?
“Believing that the end justifies the means. Unfortunately for investors, I am willing not to grow at all costs if that affects the personal lives of the people we work with. I prefer not to have a unicorn, but to have a calm and happy team. As a founder I have no problem working on a Sunday at four in the morning, because in the end the benefit is for me. But with the workers it is not like that.”
That criterion was tested in 2023, which it describes as the most difficult year. In April, while opening operations in Spain, his mother died. In June, being the youngest of the four partners, he proposed to the board of directors that two of them should leave.
“Not only did I tell them that I wanted them to leave, but if they didn’t leave, I would leave,” he remembers.
The sale was also a cyclical decision. They had received and rejected three offers between 2021 and 2023.
This time, with generative artificial intelligence multiplying competitors, they felt they could go alone for the first ten years, but not the next.
They spoke with about eight interested parties, received three formal offers and chose the Canadian holding company Runtime Enterprise because of the good personal relationship, because they connected with the purpose of eliminating waiting lines and because they would not touch the team. The holding also hopes to open markets that they were not looking at, such as Canada and the United States.
The year of the sale was also the year of his son. On May 29, Borja was born, in June the deal was closed, and the first months were very exhausting, without being able to enjoy the exit.
Today they live in Curicó, near his in-laws, and he assures that the initial fatigue has turned into energy: “I know that there is someone who depends on me.”
He always wanted to sell a startup and retire, he jokes, but his wife asked him what example they would give to Borja: “We’re going to have to invent a job.”
The young man who wrote that he wanted to start a business without knowing what ended up finding himself in a waiting line. Today, with the company sold and a five-month-old son, Felipe Elgueta will probably continue building things. But you already learned how: start with the problem, and not with the logo.