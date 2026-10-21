Argentine fintech closes US$5.4 million round with Guillermo Rauch and SpaceX executives

Rebill, the Argentine fintech that builds payment infrastructure for companies that sell in several countries, closed a round of US$5.4 million. Guillermo Rauch, founder and CEO of Vercel, who had already supported the founder’s previous projects and is investing in the company again, and executives from SpaceX and Adyen who contributed capital in their personal capacity participated.

The operation, closed in September, brought the total raised by Rebill since its founding in January 2020 to more than US$9 million. Prior to this round, the startup had received a US$600,000 pre-seed and a US$3 million seed led by Tiger Global, with participation from Y Combinator, SV Angel, Soma Capital and Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi.

Rebill’s proposal points to a specific pain: when a company wants to sell in another country, it needs agreements with local banks and processors, regulatory adaptations and, in many cases, establishing a legal entity in each market.

Rebill centralizes this operation and allows payment with local payment methods, PIX, PSE, Nequi, SPEI; from a single infrastructure. Today it operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and the United States, it has PCI DSS Level 1 certification and its own licenses in its main markets. His clients include Henry, Assist 365 and TripleTen.

Numbers that supported the round: four times more businesses in nine months

Rebill reached investors with verifiable metrics. Between January and September 2026, the number of active businesses multiplied by four and the monthly volume of payments processed grew 3.1 times; Billing registered an increase of more than 900% between September 2025 and October 2026.

The new capital will be used to deepen the presence in the six current markets, with special focus on the United States, where it already processes cards and payments in dollars, and to prepare the entry into Peru as the next geographic market.

The round will also finance the development of two new business lines. Rebill Treasury will allow companies to maintain balances in multiple currencies, convert them and pay suppliers in different countries without depending on a different bank in each location.

Rebill Platforms, for its part, is aimed at software companies and marketplaces that want to integrate collections and payments within their own products under their brand, with Rebill operating the infrastructure behind it.

From the collection of policies in 2018 to continental infrastructure with its own licenses

Rebill was founded in 2020 by Nahuel Candia (CEO), who started programming at age 14 and previously built Shovel Apps, a platform for online stores to create their own mobile applications; Ariel Díaz Ailán (COO), with experience in e-commerce; and Rubén Maier Enzler (CTO).

In 2025, Francisco León (CSO), former CEO of PayU for Latin America and Bamboo Payment, joined as co-founder. The idea was born in 2018, when Candia developed a system for an Argentine insurer to automate policy collection and detected the difficulties that companies faced in managing recurring payments in the region.

The entry of Rauch, a global reference in infrastructure for developers, and of payment operators such as Adyen executives is not only capital: it is a signal about the type of problem that the market recognizes.

In a quarter in which payments led global investment in fintech with US$3.47 billion raised, 58.6% more year-on-year, according to S&P Global, Rebill is positioned as a Latin American cross-border infrastructure bet with continental ambition.