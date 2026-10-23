Brazilian Tractian raises US$130 million in Series D at a valuation of US$1.4 billion to scale its physical AI in the industry

Tractian, the Brazilian startup that combines sensors and artificial intelligence to anticipate failures in industrial machines, raised US$130 million in a Series D that values ​​it at US$1.4 billion. The round was led by Sapphire Ventures, which had already led its Series C, and was co-led by Catalyst, the growth equity arm of the British manager M&G.

N47, General Catalyst, Bosch Ventures, 53 Stations, Monashees, Endeavor Catalyst, Norte Ventures and YCombinator also participated. With this operation, the total raised by the company exceeds US$310 million since its 2021 pre-seed.

Tractian defines itself as a physical AI platform for asset-intensive industries. Its sensors measure vibration, ultrasound, current and temperature of the machines; Its AI, trained on what it describes as one of the largest databases of industrial failures, identifies the root cause of potential problems and recommends an action plan to the operator.

The company says its technology operates in more than 2,000 facilities around the world, including plants at Eli Lilly, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Cummins and Embraer, as well as data center operators. Its annualized income is around US$100 million and half is generated outside Brazil. The funds will go towards new sensors, research and development, training of AI models and expansion in the United States and Europe.

From São Paulo to Atlanta: five rounds in five years

Tractian was founded in 2019 in São Paulo by Igor Marinelli (CEO) and Gabriel Lima (COO), friends since their years at the University of São Paulo (USP), and Leonardo Vieira, who heads the commercial area in North America, Latin America and Europe.

All three come from families linked to the industry; Igor Marinelli described his motivation from watching his father work as a maintenance technician in a paper factory.

With an American holding company, the company today has its headquarters in Atlanta, chosen for its access to mechanical, electrical and computer engineering talent from Georgia Tech and for the concentration of industrial clients in the central and eastern time zones, with offices in São Paulo, Monterrey and Poland, and more than 700 employees.

The path to Series D was staggered: pre-seed of about US$370,000 with YCombinator in February 2021, seed of about US$3.3 million led by DGF Investimentos in June 2021; US$15 million Series A led by N47 in May 2022, US$45 million Series B led by General Catalyst in August 2023; US$120 million Series C led by Sapphire in November 2024; and now the Series D of US$130 million.

Physical AI to close the gap between alert and action in the industry

Tractian’s bet points to a long-standing problem in the industry: unplanned stops of critical machinery, which generate production losses that are difficult to recover. Its multimodal monitoring platform captures multiple variables continuously and automatically, builds a unified portrait of each machine’s condition and converts that information into actionable diagnostics for maintenance teams.

The Series D capital will be directed toward research and development over the next five years, including the training of language models and the acquisition of processors.

It adds to a loan of about US$24 million from BNDES, Brazil’s development bank, approved in August 2026 to develop robotic inspection assistants.

The combination of proprietary sensors, models trained with industrial field data, and an installed base of more than 2,000 plants gives Tractian a cumulative advantage that the company says is difficult to replicate for latecomers to the category.