EtMday 2026 aims for more than 60,000 attendees from 30 countries in its November edition in Santiago, with Spain as the guest of honor country

EtMday, the International Meeting of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Investment organized by the non-profit corporation Emprende Tu Mente (EtM), will hold its next edition on November 19, 20 and 21 at Parque Bicentenario de Vitacura, Santiago.

One month before the event, the organization plans to have more than 60,000 attendees from 30 countries, have more than 400 exhibitors and bring together more than 1,000 startups and enterprises, with Spain as the guest of honor and its own pavilion.

The previous edition, held in 2025, brought together 56,251 people from 16 regions of Chile, 270 communes and 20 countries, and generated more than 110,000 estimated unique connections, according to the event’s impact report.

The numbers for the 2025 edition reflect the scope of the platform: 6,156 business connections in 18 contact rounds, 1,200 one-on-one mentoring, more than 300 in-person investment meetings and 420 business pitches. In terms of visibility, the meeting registered 1,419 appearances in the media with an estimated potential reach of more than 500 million, and more than 8 million people reached on social networks.

The effect also extended to the local economy: according to a Transbank measurement based on more than 250,000 electronic purchases, attendees’ spending in Vitacura businesses increased by 55% during the event compared to a normal week, and in the area near the park it multiplied by four. The organization estimates that the meeting contributed to generating more than 7,000 jobs.

Impactaland: the hub where startups sit in front of venture capital funds

One of the spaces that concentrates the investment activity of the event is Impactaland, the investment hub of the EtMday technological ecosystem, operated by the Latin American venture capital fund Impacta VC.

In its fourth edition in 2025, the space brought together more than 80 representatives of venture capital and corporate venture capital funds, 40 limited partners and 318 startups participating in its matchmaking program, registering more than 7,550 connections between startups and investment funds, more than 300 meetings in the Impacta Lounge and two business roundtables between funds and institutional investors.

The impact of the space was projected beyond the three days of the event: a subsequent survey showed that 88% of those consulted generated relevant connections, 68% identified potential for future collaboration and 86% declared that they would continue in contact with the people they met during EtMday. By 2026, the organization projects more than 7,000 one-on-one meetings throughout the meeting.

Speakers and agenda: from Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada to the founders of Platzi and Tiendanube

The EtMday 2026 programming will include references in entrepreneurship, innovation and business at a regional and international level. Among those confirmed are the Spanish designer and businesswoman Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada; Freddy Vega, co-founder of Platzi; Alejandro Vázquez, from Tiendanube; Pablo Brener, founder of Punta Tech; and José Manuel Serrano, from Startup México.

The presence of Spain as a guest country of honor will materialize in its own pavilion, in line with EtM’s commitment to expand the scope of the meeting beyond Latin America.

Emprende Tu Mente is a non-profit corporation that seeks to promote the economic and social development of Chile and Latin America by connecting entrepreneurs, startups, corporate leaders and investors through meetings, mentoring and other collaborative initiatives.