A different opinion from that of the market: the story of the co-founder of Primero AI

On his first day of work in Tul, in Bogotá, José Murillo did not stop by an office. The COO picked him up in his truck and took him to the warehouse, where he had some tamales and a red wine with the team. From there he got on a motorcycle with a saleswoman and toured marginal neighborhoods of the city selling cement and rebar.

“It gave me a big click,” he recalls: construction was a tens of billion-dollar industry, with no technology players doing this. It was an unsexy industry, she says, and that made her feel very sexy.

José Murillo is one of those who, when the Oscar nominations come out, watches all the films of the year. He runs, plays tennis and likes to talk about politics and books with his friends. In his story there is a constant: choosing paths that seem unattractive, but in which he believes.

From public policies to the startup world

He grew up in Mexico with the certainty that he wanted to be someone important for Latin America, and he thought that that meant working in public policies. He was obsessed with understanding how countries like Korea and Singapore, which were previously poorer than Mexico, are much richer today. At Harvard, a campus full of ambitious people, he learned how high the bar for excellence can be. He studied economics and discovered computing, and technology convinced him that it was the way to have more impact. He did internships at Facebook and Goldman Sachs, and concluded that neither was for him: investment banking seemed too square and big tech, too big, with a very defined scope. Startups were a mix of everything he liked: ambitious people, growth, and small teams with a lot of responsibility. Returning to Latin America was, he says, a lifelong dream. And it came at the right time: towards 2020 and 2021, a great wave of investment was felt in the region for the first time.

Close with integrity

José Murillo experienced the cycles of the ecosystem up close: from the investment wave of 2021 to the turn of 2022, when the Federal Reserve raised rates and investors stopped betting on risky regions. From there he learned a lesson: in a region with so much volatility in investment, you have to build a company that is resilient to the appetite of investors. With Santiago Buenahora, whom he met at the end of 2019 and with whom he has been working for almost six years, he founded Centrito, a low-cost e-commerce with local suppliers, something similar to Temu before Temu arrived in the region. They operated it for four years and closed it in March 2025 What did it mean to close the company? “We had tried to raise money and we had a couple of offers, but they were not enough to take us to the scale that the business was going to need. It was super sad to close: we were a team of 45 people. Yes we could raise more money and continue running, but I knew that I had a fiduciary responsibility with the current and future investors” “I didn’t see a clear picture for how the company would use that capital to reach the scale it needed,” he mentions. Being a good leader, he says, is making the right decision even if it is not the popular one, and taking responsibility when something goes wrong. What he is most proud of is what came next: 90% of the team had other work after closing, in many cases thanks to their referrals, everyone received their full settlement and returned the remaining money to investors. What is the most common mistake you see in startup leaders? “They get carried away by the herd. In 2021 it was ‘unit economics don’t matter, everything is speed’. Then, since there was no more money, it was ‘unit economics are the only thing that matters’. We were a very small company, we sold 10,000 products a month. Why are you going to worry about unit economics on a scale that doesn’t even exist?” Today he sees the pendulum swinging to the other side: the idea that in Latin America there is nothing left to build and we have to go to San Francisco. I wish, he says, there were more people who stayed with their own conviction in what they believe.

Day one of First