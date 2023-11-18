You can’t here – Entrepreneurs News

Often, when a person is presented with a goal achievable elsewhere, the response is usually a discouraging Here you can’t. However, the context and education received can be obstacles or opportunities to achieve goals.

The basic financial law that posits that 10% of the population owns 90% of the money often triggers the automatic “no way here” response by suggesting joining that exclusive club. This attitude reflects the influence of formal education and family culture, which guide people toward secure jobs without encouraging financial independence.

The change in status from employee to self-employed or small business owner to investor depends largely on attitude and education. Intelligent tax management becomes a fundamental pillar in this transition process.

The Importance of Creativity and Innovation. Innovative creativity is not a natural gift, but rather a skill that must be cultivated. Education must aspire to form individuals capable of observing inexhaustible opportunities in the reality that surrounds them.

The psychologist Maslow represented human needs in a pyramid. At the base are those of eating and sleeping, followed by those of security, future, social ties, the desire for recognition and those of self-realization and transcendence.

Necessity is the mother of invention that allows us to climb the pyramid. But to have a happy heart you have to have a full belly.

Innovative creativity is achieved by becoming aware of the mission, this allows us to act from an internal vital purpose, to feel that we are contributing an essential value and a useful service to others. Associated creation and innovation are value producers (and remove the “You can’t here”)

A baby learns through beatings. This is how we are designed to learn. Unfortunately, the educational system punishes mistakes instead of teaching how to take advantage of them. But human beings quickly forget their correct answers and remember their mistakes.

People internalize that it is wrong to make mistakes and that is why they have the need to be right. And they don’t understand the benefit of making mistakes and correcting them.

Then the fear of making mistakes, the terror of error, is cultivated.

Throughout history, great innovators like Thomas Alva Edison have shown that learning and success go hand in hand with the perseverance of learning from mistakes. Edison, considered the greatest inventor of all time, did not see his attempts as failures, but as valuable lessons that brought him closer to success.

When inventing the electric lamp after multiple trials he said:»I have not failed. “I’ve found 10,000 ways that don’t work.”

Edison, despite difficulties in school, embraced the idea that making mistakes is not a negative thing, but rather an opportunity to find new ways of doing things. He said that those who give up on a project sometimes do not realize how close they were to achieving success.

The repeal of the gold standard in 1971, decreed by Richard Nixon, marked a significant change in the perception of money. This allowed governments to create currency without any backing. Understanding the relationship between government-created expenses, inflation, and taxes becomes essential for those seeking a more solid financial perspective.

Populist governments affirm that in the face of every need a right is born without observing where they will obtain the resources from, so they emit and generate inflation. Meanwhile, politicians do not stop printing and talk about growth, a word that makes hearts flutter and green shoots to stimulate us. What can save you is learning to play differently, taking the rich as your teachers and playing like them.

Globalization, technology, financialization and kleptocracy are factors that contribute to the growing gap between rich and poor. Understanding these elements allows you to make more informed and strategic financial decisions. Globalization allows companies to move to countries with lower salaries, technology allows the creation of robots that cost less than human labor, financialization increases the political influence of financial institutions that They invent instruments that feed fictitious dreams, the kleptocracy of rulers who do business for themselves.

An obvious paradox arises in the attitude towards taxes. While consumers, for the most part, see taxes as a burden, the wealthy take a different perspective. The proof is in the identification of many citizens with figures like Barack Obama, who claimed to pay 30% taxes.

This emotional connection (it’s like me) highlights the gap between perceptions and attitudes towards taxes. Taxes are an integral part of the price of everything purchased, while classes D and I deduct everything they buy from income taxes.

Investors, in contrast to the majority, strategically choose to invest where there are fiscal stimuli. This attitude reflects a deep understanding of financial dynamics and demonstrates that, in the financial game, those who know the rules can capitalize on the opportunities offered by government incentives.«Money is like alcohol, at first it makes you feel good, but then it makes you drunk and leads to evil attitudes»

Reflection of the experience of the rich in managing money and taking advantage of financial crises for their own benefit.

The rich, aware that governments print money to cover expenses and generate inflation, adopt intelligent strategies. In the past, interest rates allowed investors to earn substantial returns, but today, with rates near zero, the dynamic has changed.

The anecdote of the monkey that overtook the investment experts illustrates how simplicity and strategy often trump complexity. This story highlights the importance of the ability to identify opportunities in unpredictable financial environments. The monkey had to throw darts at investment posters and the monkey won the contest. If a monkey could beat them, you can too.

When people from classes A and E ask what I can do with my money, there is always someone who suggests: give it to me, I will manage it for you, and almost always the relationship ends badly. The danger is asking sellers for advice because they always have a great business because selling is their activity.

The story of the “Millionaire Next Door” reveals the financial practices of the last century, when interest rates were as low as 15% annually. Today, with rates close to zero, understanding the strategies used by the rich to adapt becomes crucial. Financial education stands as the fundamental tool to change not only the perception of taxes, but also personal financial reality.

The millionaire next door didn’t need to know anything about finances. In 2008 the world was about to collapse and men with fortunes like that were saved by uncontrolled issuance by governments to weather the crisis. Today the world is in serious trouble.

Creations of the financial industry such as derivatives are considered weapons of mass destruction. As were the subprime mortgages blessed as prime by the industry and that led the poor to take out mortgages on the houses they bought that they later could not pay in the name of the great American dream. Orange juice is a derivative of orange and concentrate is a derivative of orange juice. Mortgages are a derivative of houses, but blessed by the financial industry, they were taken by poor people who could not pay them when rates rose.

We are all stupid in some subjects, that is, being mentally slow or making bad decisions. To avoid the consequences, you must seek advice from experts. The most intelligent person is the one who consults with people smarter than him. In terms of taxes, those who pay the most are those who consume, whether they are employees or self-employed.

On the other hand, those who produce take advantage of the fiscal stimuli. The most important thing is to choose the category in which one wants to live. Investors choose activities that the government encourages because they cannot do them.

The majority is trapped in the E quadrant, they are educated to be employed. To change quadrants you need spiritual intelligence, believing that you can, mental intelligence knowing that you can learn everything you need, emotional intelligence, learning from mistakes without blaming anyone.

The most important is physical intelligence, it is the ability to successfully put into practice the ideas you intend to achieve, and also to get up and act again every time you fall. “You can’t here” is the expression of the stupidity of those who do not know how to adapt to the context that surrounds them. Good education is the only currency that never devalues.