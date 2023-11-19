Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most innovative and revolutionary branches of science and technology. Its goal is to create systems capable of performing tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, perception, communication or creativity.

AI has enormous potential to improve our quality of life, solve complex problems, optimize processes, generate knowledge and open new possibilities. However, it also poses important ethical, social, economic and political challenges that we must face with responsibility and caution.

To better understand the scope and impact of AI, there is nothing better than listening to the opinions and reflections of some of the most influential experts, scientists, philosophers, entrepreneurs and leaders in this field. Below, we present a selection of the 15 best phrases about Artificial Intelligence that will leave you thinking.

Ng is one of the pioneers and global leaders in the field of machine learning and AI. With this phrase he expresses the idea that AI will have as profound and transformative an impact on all sectors and aspects of society as electricity did at the time.

This phrase from the president of the AI ​​and robotics division at Singularity University points out that the real danger is not in AI itself, but in the irresponsible, malicious or ignorant use that humans can make of it.

This neuroscientist and author of several books on the brain, mind and consciousness, conveys the idea that AI should not be seen as a threat or competition for human intelligence, but as a tool or ally that can enhance our capabilities. and help us achieve our goals.

The CEO of Google, one of the leading companies in the development and application of AI, highlights the importance and value of artificial intelligence as one of the most promising and challenging areas of research and innovation, which will allow us Explore new horizons and discover new possibilities.

The famous physicist and cosmologist who revolutionized science with his theories about the origin and destiny of the universe, warned us about the risk of AI surpassing human intelligence and turning against us, if we are not able to control and regulate it properly.

This renowned engineer and professor of robotics and AI, who has created some of the most famous and advanced robots in the world, defends the idea that AI is a product of human creativity and intelligence, which can serve to improve our lives. and our environment, if we use it with common sense and ethics.

The father of AI, who coined the term in 1956 and founded the first laboratory dedicated to this discipline, defined the concept and objective of AI, which consists of creating systems capable of performing tasks that require intelligence, such as reasoning, learning, planning, perception or language.

This physicist and cosmologist who has written several books on the future of AI and humanity. This phrase expresses the potential and benefit of AI in helping us overcome the obstacles and problems that prevent us from advancing and thriving as a species.

Philosopher and professor at the University of Oxford, who has studied the risks and ethical implications of AI, who suggests the idea that AI could become so intelligent and autonomous that it could invent and create everything we need or want, without the need for our intervention or supervision.

The father of information theory, who laid the mathematical and logical foundations of communication and computing, raises the question about the purpose and meaning of AI, and what problems or needs we want to solve or satisfy with it.

This Google engineer and researcher, who has developed one of the most popular and powerful libraries for deep learning called Keras, illustrates the duality and ambivalence of AI, which can have positive or negative effects, depending on how and why it is used. let’s use

Crawford, a professor and writer who has researched the social and political impact of AI, emphasizes in this phrase the origin and human nature of AI, which is not an independent or superior entity, but an extension or projection of our culture and our society.

This pioneer and critic of virtual reality and digital technology questions the idea that AI is truly intelligent, and argues that it is a process of searching and selecting the best possible solution for a given problem, according to certain criteria and some predefined data.

The Stanford professor and researcher, who has led the development of one of the largest and most used databases for image recognition, called ImageNet, highlights the value and opportunity of AI to complement and enhance human intelligence, and allow us to achieve goals and achievements that would otherwise be inaccessible or impossible.

The founder and director of DeepMind, one of the most advanced and prestigious companies in the field of AI, which has created some of the most intelligent and versatile systems in the world, such as AlphaGo, AlphaZero or AlphaFold, highlights the role and responsibility of humans in the design and use of AI, which is not intrinsically moral or immoral, but depends on our purposes and our values.