Triple gymnastics to achieve an efficient brain: developing the integral mind

The brain is triune because it has instincts, emotions and thoughts. Therefore, it requires triple and synchronized gymnastics to simultaneously activate areas that usually operate in a dissociated way.

This article explores the need for physical, mental and emotional gymnastics to enhance brain efficiency, with emphasis on how the components, inherited from evolution, demand a particular approach and articulation to tune them.

The reptilian brain Driven by survival habits, it requires constant physical exercise. Practicing physical activity stimulates neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine and endorphins, improving mood and strengthening the prefrontal cortex. An exercise of 60% or more of cardiovascular capacity, three times a week, for 45 minutes, is a recommended approach.

Emotional gymnastics, essential for activating feelings, focuses on expressing emotions and practicing generosity. Telling someone you love them or performing altruistic actions raises dopamine levels. According to the University of Oregon, small gestures, such as paying for someone’s coffee or leaving tips, generate wonderful satisfaction, contributing to emotional health.

Cognitive training involves challenging the brain to get it out of its comfort zone. The competition between emotion, reason and instincts requires constant decisions. The importance of knowing oneself and mastering generic skills such as reading, listening, and arguing is highlighted in this process.

The capacity of brain to modify itself, known as neuroplasticity, is evidenced by learning skills. Brain circuits are activated, allowing actions to become automatic and efficient. Two processes, pattern recognition and the application of emotional labels, demonstrate how the brain seeks efficiency in decision-making.

The quick games Chess games illustrate the interaction between the “fast” and “slow” systems of the brain. These systems operate together and making quick decisions can lead to incorrect answers. Next, the reader must solve a puzzle to understand how both systems work.

A game of chess with its corresponding box to store it costs $5.80 cents. If the chess set costs $5 more than the box, how much does the box cost? The quick answer is usually 80 cents, but the slow system warns that if the box costs 80 cents and the chess game with the box costs $5 more, the sum would be $6.60. So 5.80 + 0.80= 6.60, it is impossible because the game costs $5.80. The answer for the game to cost $5 more than the box is for the box to cost 40 cents: 5.40 + 0.40= 5.80. This happens to us constantly.

Training the brain reduces the gap between what is desired and what is executed. Modifying individual behaviors can also contribute to solving social problems. The importance of analyzing motivations and designing educational interventions that act on behaviors, using “psychological taxes and subsidies” is highlighted. In 1990, a road safety campaign was carried out in the US to reduce the effect of alcohol. The success of the “Friends don’t let their friends drive drunk” campaign was to make people who let others drive drunk feel uncomfortable. That is, it imposes a psychological tax: If you let your friend drive drunk, you are not a good friend.

If we consider the advance of artificial intelligence and its ability to perform routine tasks, the need to constantly adapt, learn continuously and, especially, to unlearn in certain situations stands out.

Traditional learning is based on the construction of concepts, as if they were a ladder. But there are situations in which we have to put that model aside and build another one in the face of the challenge that arises. Unlearning is a very good exercise. The businesses of the present and the future must be based on the company’s purpose and build a future of abundance as a team. The concept of co-creation is to stop thinking about the business “for”, to think about it “with”. Build the future of abundance together.

The future of work demands a different approach, recognizing the importance of soft skills and the need for continuous learning. Co-creation is emphasized to build a future of abundance as a team and the importance of empathy is highlighted in a world where technology advances rapidly.

It’s a spring that springs when you meet people who catch your attention. There is never a second chance for a first impression, said Oscar Wilde. Depending on the assessment of the trait, the person will be unconsciously and automatically marked in the mind of the observer. If we stay with the first impression, we can refuse to discover people as they are. Being aware allows you not to get carried away by the automatic way. It can be looked at differently because as Campoamor said: ““In this treacherous world, nothing is true or false, everything depends on the color of the glass through which you look.”

It is always necessary to consider the triple brain and gymnastics adapted to its functioning. A body that is silent or contains emotions causes damage to health. We are also what we think: The road to success is not straight, there are curves called MISTAKES, traffic lights called FRIENDS, lights called FAMILY, a spare tire called DECISION, an engine called LOVE, insurance called FAITH, a fuel called PATIENCE, and a driver called CREATOR.

The consumer society offers a radar that induces us to imitate fashion and the rich and famous, not the internal compass that points the way, but “there are no favorable winds for those who do not know where they want to go.” In addition to knowing yourself, it is vital to master generic skills. They are those of reading, listening, arguing and fulfilling what is promised.

The brain gathers internal and external information to direct behavior. He does it with a deliberate, reflective, slow, reasoned analysis, with effort or decides automatically. This dichotomy of functioning determines this distribution of tasks in the mental concert.

If a truck comes on top of someone and they jump to avoid it, that quick reaction does not reach the conscious sphere. Only when the danger passes does he realize that this reflex saved his life. At all times the brain makes calculations that do not reach consciousness and that seem obvious.

Those who make a living juggling balls while drivers wait for the traffic light to change, with years of practice formed specialized circuits in their brains. When new skills are learned, they change brain structure

A brain trained even with the correct gymnastics, if it does not drink in the spirit, lacks signals, wanders errantly and the functions are not aligned. Any success is fleeting and traumas consolidate. But when anchored to the spirit they provide the feeling of unity, love and peace. The mind is a software that can bring freedom or a divided ego, when the program is infected by viruses. This is how a prison is made without being noticed.

The Flow State is a training of attention and psychic energy to transfer them to various situations, applying mental control and creative and strategic thinking. This way each brain will be able to play with ideas, creating a factory of ideas and productive relationships. One good idea per day represents 30 per month and 360 per year. The creative when he is innovative is the best imitator of God on earth. We invite you to adopt triple gymnastics for the brain, developing both the physical and the emotional and mental mind. By embracing neuroplasticity, challenging yourself, and adapting to change, you can forge a path to a more effective brain in an evolving world. The mind, divided into instincts, emotions and thoughts, finds its unity and strength in integral development through triple gymnastics.

The jobs that are most likely to be automated are routine ones. 4 years ago, it was not even thought that someone would say: “I am a blockchain specialist.”

Since the future does not exist, that is why we must invent it. We must bring the idea of ​​technological abundance to the mental schemes to think in a different way. There are aspects of the job related to contact with people. The employer could think that out of 10 professionals he now needs only 2, or on the other hand he can take advantage of the 10 to focus on interacting with people. To think that now there is a team of 10 that can do more. Instead of doing the same thing with fewer people, do more with the same people. As Alan Kay said: “The best way to predict the future is to invent it”. The challenge is to think about the world of the future. We must think about retraining the people whose jobs will be automated.