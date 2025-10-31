They use drones and artificial intelligence to reforest forests and have just closed a US$1 million pre-seed round

Reforest Latam, an Argentine startup specialized in restoring large-scale ecosystems using advanced technology, has just closed a pre-seed round, oversubscribed by US$1M, to continue scaling ecosystem restoration in Latin America.

The round was led by iThink VC, with Juan Cruz Valdez Rojas and Jazmín Gustale Gill at the helm. Innventure AgriFood Tech, Antom.la, BP Soluciones Eléctricas Confiables, Amauta Inversiones Financieras and several angel investors with experience in climate, impact and technology participated.

“This milestone reinforces what we have believed since day one: that restoring nature can also be great business for the planet,” declares Damian Rivadeneira, CEO of ReForest Latam.

ReForest Latam and how they restore ecosystems

Reforest Latam is a company that was born with the mission of reforesting forests on a large scale. Once the area to be reforested has been identified, the process begins in the laboratory, with the development of iSeeds capsules. This product combines native seeds treated with microorganisms to maximize germination and ensure robust tree development in extreme conditions.

Once the iSeeds capsules are packaged, they are loaded onto drones equipped with sowing technology that can fly up to 27 kilometers to supply all the seeds. This allows them to plant thousands of trees in a day.

Additionally, its ecosystem analysis platform, powered by artificial intelligence, optimizes planting by identifying specific soil conditions and selecting the appropriate species for each micro-site.

What’s coming for ReForest Latam

Reforest Latam is already active in Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil, with 14 projects underway. This investment will allow them to take their technology from TRL6 to TRL9 and continue developing their biotechnological capsules.

«When we founded ReForest Latam, we did so from a deep conviction: that regenerating native ecosystems on a large scale is not only urgent, but possible. And that we could do it with a different vision: putting together an incredible team, combining technology, biotechnology and regenerative intelligence, always respecting the cycles of nature,” declares Rivadeneira.