45 years of saving pennies: he’s stunned by the fortune he amassed

Imagine saving every penny you encounter for 45 years—no, not figuratively, but literally! For Otha Anders, a 73-year-old American, this mission became more than a frugal habit—it was an outright obsession, one that left bank employees and even Anders himself nearly speechless.

From Piggy Banks to Obsession: The Making of a Penny Collector

Anyone who’s had a piggy bank as a child knows the simple thrill of saving: every coin added feels like a tiny victory. We’re taught from a young age that putting aside a little can add up over time, whether it’s for a dream trip or an emergency fund. For most, this habit doesn’t escape childhood entirely; as adults, some people still put away a coin here and there, ready to break the bank (literally) at the next rainy day.

For Anders, though, saving wasn’t just a wise practice; it became an all-consuming mission. His story started innocently enough with the discovery of his first penny—known as a “cent” in more formal circles or simply a “penny” in the States. Rather than spending it without a second thought, Anders found himself drawn to the humble copper coin. Soon, he was scanning sidewalks and beaches for stray pennies dropped by unwitting strangers. What began as a quirk soon grew into a full-fledged, decades-long collecting spree.

Pennies from Heaven… Literally?

If you’re wondering what could keep someone so committed to picking up such a small coin, Anders himself has an answer—and it’s nearly divine. In an interview with USA Today, he described his collecting fervor almost as a spiritual calling. Anders became convinced that finding a lost penny was God’s gentle nudge to remain grateful. On days when he forgot to pray, a solitary penny, glinting on the ground, was often the message that reminded him to say thanks. Far from just a collector, Anders saw himself as the recipient of everyday miracles—one cent at a time.

The Penny Hoard: XXL Water Bottles and a Bank’s Shock

You might be picturing a shoebox stuffed with spare change, but Anders’s stash required far more substantial storage than the classic tin can or sock drawer. To handle the mounting collection—which had grown to tens of thousands of coins—he went for extra-large containers, namely the type of water jugs typically attached to office coolers. Each purchase became a strategic operation, with Anders carefully angling his transactions to get three or four extra pennies in his change. Every newly acquired coin was diligently added to one of his jumbo bottles.

Anders’s dedication turned even a trip to the store into a quest for more copper. Year after year, this practice continued until, finally, 45 years later, he decided it was time to take stock—literally.

Accompanied by five patient friends (because, frankly, no one should lug this fortune solo), Anders rolled into Ruston Origin Bank in Ruston, Louisiana, with fifty-five water jugs, each filled to the very brim with pennies. Unsurprisingly, the bank employees were stunned by the sight. It’s not every day that someone wheels in a miniature mountain of coins.

Counting the Fortune: Five Hours, Fancy Machines, and a Dental Bill

Faced with this Herculean heap, the bank wisely opted for high-tech assistance. No one was about to count this sum by hand; instead, they turned to their trusty coin-counting machines. The process, not for the faint of heart (or finger), took nearly five hours in total.

But the results did not disappoint. When the machines finally calmed down, Anders was handed a ticket so precise you’d almost expect it to wink: $5,136.14. That’s right—over five thousand dollars, one humble penny at a time. And what would become of this not-so-pocket change? Anders had plans already: the sum would help pay off a dental bill.

45 years of saving pennies—yes, every one he could get his hands on

55 oversized water bottles filled to the top with change

Five hours and heavy machinery at the bank

A grand total of $5,136.14—enough to turn heads and pay those pressing dental fees

Anders’s story stands as a testament to persistence, faith, and maybe just a bit of old-fashioned eccentricity. The next time you spy a lonely penny at your feet, remember: little things really can add up, sometimes in the most surprising ways. Just make sure you’ve got space at home—and maybe a few friends ready to help you haul it to the bank when the day finally comes!