The Zurich Innovation Championship arrives

Zurich Insurance Group launches the fifth edition of its global startup program, the Zurich Innovation Championship and invites startups from around the world to apply in one of the four categories.

What distinguishes the Zurich Innovation Championship is its approach to matchmakingits global reach and the close collaboration from the beginning between the startups participants and the most compatible business units within the organization.

The Executive Teams of each country select the startups more attractive to work with. This allows business units to collaborate with startups with greater potential and that best adapt to your specific challenge. Ten members of the Zurich Executive Leadership Team then choose the global winners (the startup and the business unit are evaluated together) in which they see the greatest overall potential.

Ten o’clock startups The winners will enter a validation phase, which will last four months, from the end of May to the end of September 2024, and will receive funding for the project of up to USD 100,000.

During this phase, the startups They will work closely with each country team and receive advice from subject matter experts, high-potential intrapreneurs and expert mentors. Together, you will need to demonstrate how your joint solution can deliver value to the customer and the business, and prepare a plan to adopt it locally and ultimately across the Group.

The Championship will culminate with a Demo Day in September 2024, where the winning initiatives will present their achievements.

“Following the success of the first four editions, which have led to more than 50 ongoing collaborations, our program continues to evolve and increase its impact. This makes me even more excited about this year’s edition and the initiatives we will see as a result.”adds Paolo Mantero, Group Chief Strategy Officer.

As in previous years, the startups You can register in different categories from which 10 winners will emerge:

Commercial Insurance: How could Zurich maintain its success in Commercial Insurance by improving its technical expertise and offering a better customer experience?

Digital Simplification: How could Zurich continue the digitization of its core to ensure efficiency, agility and an exceptional experience for both customers and employees?

Life & Health: How could Zurich strengthen its position in the life sector, responding to the changing needs of its customers and fostering sustainable growth?

Retail and P&C (Retail Business and General Insurance): How could Zurich grow in retail by protecting the goods people love and interacting where and when they choose?

The Zurich Innovation Championship collaborates once again with the main players in the ecosystem of startupssuch as F6S, Plug and Play Tech Center and SOSA.