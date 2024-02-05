5 Essential Interior Design Tips for Airbnb

With over 2 million listings on Airbnb, you need to stand out from the competition. Airbnb guests look for vacation rentals that are pleasant to stay in. The easiest way to stand out is to differentiate yourself in terms of the interior design of your Airbnb.

The design of Interiors don’t come naturally to everyone, and besides, different people like different things. However, there is a way to make the interior look good to the right people: your potential guests. Here are 5 essential Airbnb interior design tips.

Regardless of the look, you’ll need to make your Airbnb look welcoming because no one wants to stay somewhere they don’t feel comfortable. A big part of feeling comfortable in a new place is having standard furniture for eating, sitting, and sleeping.

The living room should have standard furniture like a sofa, coffee table, and TV, but too much furniture will give a cluttered look (unless you’re trying to create an eclectic, vintage feel). Bedrooms should have a comfortable bed on a bed frame, along with a dresser and nightstand. Every part of the house should be well lit. Make sure bedding is clean and accessible, with warmer options (like extra duvets and blankets) for guests who need it.

Beyond the comfort factor, good Airbnb interior design will largely depend on your business goals. Are you an Airbnb host that serves a wide variety of traveler types or a specific market? These goals will influence everything from the color palette to the outdoor space.

An easy way to make your Airbnb interior design look stylish and sophisticated, if you’re trying to appeal to a wide audience, is to simply keep its look contemporary. Most furniture stores issue annual furniture catalogs that give you decorating ideas through themed sets and recommended combinations. If you have no idea what the difference is between Pacific Fusion and French Country, let them do it for you. Keep it simple and be confident in your decorating choices, which are often designed in response to consumer preferences and trends.

On the other hand, If you’re trying to create a unique look or themed destination, your Airbnb’s interior design can take on a little more personality. You probably already have a good idea of ​​what works in your genre, if that’s what interests you to begin with. From framed travel posters to bright neon signs, don’t be afraid to have fun with it; After all, you’re trying to stand out from the boring lists and become a memorable destination.

When you have doubts, Get a second or third opinion on your decorating choices—bonus points if they have an artistic undertone.

One of your guests’ biggest practical needs will be security. Make sure the front door and all other side doors can be comfortably secured from the inside, and that there is an alarm system with clear instructions.

A good rule of thumb is to remember that the more convenient your Airbnb is, the more comfortable and welcoming it will seem. In that sense, placing amenities such as a microwave, coffee maker and ironing board are good moves.

Think about how a hotel creates comfort for its guests and emulate that. You can even consider leaving toiletries and tableware (disposable is fine) for their use.

As mentioned, make sure you have standard furniture in your Airbnb interior design. Make sure colors match or contrast according to the rules of the color wheel (ask someone who knows if you don’t understand what that means). For example, the fabric of your sofa should match the color of the wall, and the wood of the furniture should be light or dark accordingly.

In the bedroom, bedding that matches the wall color creates consistency and is pleasing to the eye. Although the theme may differ from room to room (modern, classic, etc.), it should be consistent within each room.

Don’t overload the wall with pictures and don’t place too many decorative objects. One or two accent items are more than enough to place on a dresser. Try using accent items that go with the “theme” of your room, such as seashells for a blue and white beach house bedroom, or perhaps a small bamboo garden for an “oriental” room with red walls.

Getting accents exactly right is a precise science that can make or break your decorating efforts, and you’ll want to get consultations in that area.

Avoid decorations that are too personal, such as religious items or expensive antiques that can’t be replaced. Again, take note of how hotels handle decor and emulate that. Their decoration tends to be neutral, like images of nature. The paint colors they use tend to avoid extremes that may be visually distracting to some guests (such as neon colors).

Whether your Airbnb interior design relies heavily on IKEA furniture or you’ve chosen to take on additional responsibility (in favor of a selected theme) and display valuable antiques, you should make the security deposit part of the experience of the guest, in case accidental accidents occur.

Your Airbnb doesn’t have to be a bland space with neutral colors. It can have personality and charm with a unique twist, just make sure you do it the right way. The style and design of your Airbnb can be partnered with competent management to create a profitable venture as you stand out from other listings in your area.