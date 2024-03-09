The value of diversity: a cerebral approach

Respect for diversity is not only an ethical principle, but also an invaluable asset for human development and effectiveness in groups.

Exploring how the brain processes information and how each individual uses their brain capabilities can shed light on the importance of diversity in all aspects of life, from creativity to problem solving.

The human brain is divided into two hemispheres, each with different functions. The creative person tends to activate the right frontal lobe more, associated with imagination and creativity. However, excessive dominance in this hemisphere could lead to an approach that is too abstract and impractical. On the other hand, the analytical person uses more of the left frontal lobe, responsible for logical thinking and decision making. This individual can select the most viable ideas to put into practice.

Within each hemisphere, there are lobes with specific functions. The left basal lobe, for example, characterizes the executive being, capable of implementing selected ideas efficiently. On the other hand, the right basal lobe is activated in individuals with exceptional social skills, facilitating interaction and selling the group’s ideas.

In a high-performing team, diversity is essential. If all members were creative, the result would be a mess of ideas without execution. The ideal is to bring together creative people who generate innovative ideas, analysts who select the best ones, executives who implement them, and socializers who promote them.

Cognitive training can expand individual capabilities, allowing people to more efficiently use their entire brain. This is crucial, especially in individual tasks, where a diverse and balanced approach is required to achieve peak performance.

In short, understanding how the brain works and how each individual uses their brain capabilities can provide invaluable insight into the importance of diversity in all aspects of life, from creativity to effectiveness in work groups.