The invisible energy business: the bet behind EC.Data

Roberto Flores has a very simple definition of a good life. Live where you can be useful, surround yourself with people who make you feel good rather than important, and feel that the place where you are really is your home.

That idea of ​​usefulness appears several times during the conversation and also explains why he ended up dedicating more than ten years to the world of energy.

Curiously, it didn’t get there by engineering. He studied International Relations and his first venture was a Mexican restaurant in Miami. It didn’t work, but it left an unexpected consequence: he became interested in energy efficiency just when LED technology was just beginning to become widespread.

By selling light bulbs he discovered a much bigger problem. Sustainability existed as a discourse, but implementing it remained too difficult.

“I felt that sustainability could be easy. The problem was that there were too many actors in the chain and good ideas ended up poorly implemented”

That intuition ended up becoming first Energy Cloud and, years later, EC.Data.

Complexity is the real problem

For years, Roberto worked as a consultant implementing projects for banks, mining companies, airports and large retailers in different Latin American countries. There he understood that almost everyone faced the same challenge. Buildings are full of systems that don’t talk to each other. • What did you see in the market that led you to create EC.Data? “We realized that we added all the value, but someone else was left with the margin and the final decision. We said: now we are going to do it ourselves” The change came during the pandemic. Roberto stopped building solutions for third parties and decided to develop a platform… …own capable of integrating the entire operation of a building: from design and implementation to monitoring and artificial intelligence. The thesis was simple. If a shopping center works in a similar way in Chile, Peru or Mexico, then that knowledge can also become a scalable technology. “Technology serves to solve replicable problems” That’s why EC.Data specialized in buildings, hotels, supermarkets and large facilities: industries where the same problem can be repeated hundreds of times.

Building a company is also building processes