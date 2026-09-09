Magnar closes a Series A of US$ 8 million to lead the Latin American legal market with AI

Magnar closed a Series A of US$8 million, one of the largest rounds for a company in the legal sector in Latin America. 6 Degrees Capital, a venture capital fund based in London and Antwerp, led the investment. In addition, Hi Ventures and Nascent VC from Mexico, Platanus Ventures and the Carey law firm, one of the largest in Chile, participated.

The startup was born by Andrés Arellano, Nicolás López and Andrés Rodríguez. Arellano led the Clave Única project in the Digital Government of Chile and also co-founded Platanus. López is co-founder of Justo, a startup that went through Y Combinator, while Rodríguez was CRO of Bemmbo, Lemontech and Diio.

In less than a year, Magnar went from operating only in Chile to having a presence in nine countries. It is currently in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador and Costa Rica. In addition, he is preparing his arrival in Brazil and Mexico.

A market with millions of documents and more than a million lawyers

The Latin American legal industry still depends on manual processes to research case law, analyze files and draft documents. In this context, Magnar develops artificial intelligence tools adapted to the legal functioning of the region.

Brazil represents an especially big opportunity. According to the Federal Council of the OAB, the country has nearly 1.3 million lawyers, one of the largest legal markets in the world.

In Chile, the platform already reaches 47.7% of the studios classified as Band 1 and Band 2 in the Chambers ranking. In addition, it has more than 20,000 users and clients such as Carey, ACR, Lloreda & Camacho in Colombia and Intercorp in Peru.

“To transform the legal market in Latin America, a technology is needed that understands the diversity of codes, languages ​​and practices of each country. Magnar was built exactly for that reality,” said Andrés Arellano.

Brazil and Mexico lead the next stage of expansion

With the Series A resources, Magnar will open operations in Brazil and Mexico during September 2026. At the same time, the company will strengthen its presence in the markets where it already operates.

In addition, Thomas Olszewski, partner of 6 Degrees Capital, will join the startup’s board of directors to accompany this new stage of growth.

“We invested in them because they managed to get the most demanding lawyers in the region to adopt Magnar to accelerate and improve their way of working. The team has the speed and knowledge of the legal market to be the reference in Latin America,” said Thomas Olszewski.