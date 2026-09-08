Bull raises US$3.9 million in seed round to scale its credit-as-a-service platform in Brazil

Bull, a Brazilian fintech specialized in credit as a service, raised US$3.9 million in a seed round led by Maya Capital and Caravela Capital, with participation from Canary.

The operation occurs less than a year after its US$1.95 million pre-seed round, led by Canary and with participation from Endeavor through Scale Up Ventures. This time, the capital will allow the company to advance from the validation of its product to a new stage of technological and commercial scaling.

Founded by Juliana Freitas and José Pires Neto, Bull develops a Credit as a Service platform that allows companies to launch and operate credit products through technological infrastructure, data and credit intelligence tools.

In just one year, the fintech went from launching its MVP to having more than 20 medium and large clients, a team of close to 40 people and tens of millions of dollars disbursed in credit contracts. Now, the company is preparing to exceed US$19.5 million in loans originated monthly.

Artificial intelligence to scale credit

The new resources will be focused mainly on strengthening Bull’s technological platform, with investments in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, cybersecurity, decision models and process automation.

The company seeks to use these tools to reduce operating costs and improve the efficiency of credit evaluation, while preparing its infrastructure to support new products.

Currently, Bull’s proposal is focused on offering white label credit infrastructure, allowing other companies to launch and operate financial products without developing all the necessary technology internally.

Although it began focused on private consigned credit, the company seeks to expand its platform to other products. To this end, credit intelligence and operating costs are considered by Bull to be two of its main differentials.

From US$1.95 million to US$19.5 million monthly

The new investment comes less than a year after the US$1.95 million pre-seed round, announced in October 2025 and led by Canary, with participation from Endeavor through Scale Up Ventures.

At the time, Bull aimed to launch its MVP and reach $195 million in loans under management over the next 12 months. Since then, the company claims to have added more than 20 clients, going from an early product stage to an operation with nearly 40 people.

The new round also adds Maya Capital and Caravela Capital, while Canary once again participates in the company. For Maya, the opportunity is related to the size of the Latin American credit market and the possibility of Bull functioning as an infrastructure for new financing alternatives.

With this round, Bull seeks to accelerate an expansion that already has a new operational objective: to exceed US$19.5 million in loans originated per month during the third quarter of 2026, consolidating its platform as an infrastructure for the Brazilian credit market.