The AI ​​Adoption Program is born from Chile: the executive program that seeks to close the gap between AI and decision makers

The AI ​​Adoption Project was born in Chile as a Latin American platform to help professionals and organizations close the gap between what artificial intelligence makes possible and their real ability to incorporate it.

Catalina Taricco and Felipe Pacheco founded the initiative. Catalina Taricco is an investor and director of ACVC and has more than 14 years of experience at Kimberly-Clark, Marriott International and VSPT Wine Group. On the other hand, Felipe Pacheco is Anthropic Community Ambassador in Chile, founder of Poweredia and community lead of AI Tinkerers Santiago.

The project is based on a specific diagnosis. According to McKinsey’s The State of AI 2026 global survey, nearly two-thirds of organizations are still failing to scale AI beyond isolated pilots, and just 1% of C-suite executives describe their organization’s generative AI deployment as mature.

A framework for leaders, not for technicians

As a first step, the team created The AI ​​Adoption Program (T.AI.AP), a 12-week, 100% online, vendor-agnostic executive program. The proposal answers specific questions for those who lead organizations: what changes in their role, where AI generates value, what should be delegated and how to lead this transition.

The program combines 22 live sessions spread over 12 weeks. Felipe Pacheco, teaches 12 practical masterclasses on the AI ​​Adoption Framework. Additionally, 10 Golden Guests share real adoption experiences, including learnings and mistakes.

The proposal aims at CEOs, founders, C-level executives, managers, directors and consultants. The estimated dedication is five hours per week. In addition, the admission process is curated: the team reviews each application, responds to all candidates and requires a minimum of 80% attendance along with the approval of weekly missions to deliver the certificate.

“The cases that worked in the region did not start by choosing a model. They started with a team that understood what problem they wanted to solve. The technology changes every six months; the criteria for using it does not. That is what can be taught,” said Felipe Pacheco.

Key dates and how to apply

Cohort 01 begins on October 13 and runs until December 29, 2026. The regular price is US$990.

However, those who confirm their spot before September 9 will automatically access the Early Bird value of US$792. That same day, the team will hold an open presentation webinar at 10:00 a.m. Chile time.

Applications will remain open until October 12 or until the 100 available places are filled.

«Latin America has an unprecedented opportunity to capture the value of AI. But technology is going to enter with or without strategy. Our mission is for this adoption to be led, not improvised,” said Catalina Taricco, founder and director of The AI ​​Adoption Project.

More information and applications at taiap.com.