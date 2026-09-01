PassHub raises US$1.4 million to become the central technological infrastructure for travel agencies in Brazil

PassHub, the B2B technology platform for travel agencies founded by Alan Matheus, Fernando Santos, Leonardo Piana and Marcos Americano, raised US$1.4 million in a pre-seed round led by Parceiro Ventures.

The company was born in December 2025 as a spin-off of Passabot, a WhatsApp conversational agency that the founders developed when they were students to help fellow interns travel to their hometowns. While operating the agency, they identified the technological bottlenecks that traditional agencies face and built an internal tool that they later launched into the market as PassHub.

In just nine months of operation, the platform went from 100 agencies in its first month to more than 2,000 today, processing more than US$5.6 million in transactions. The startup structures its operation as a holding company: PassHub serves B2B travel agencies, while Passabot continues to focus on the end consumer.

A hub that centralizes what is currently fragmented

The problem that PassHub solves is concrete: travel agencies must access multiple systems, consolidators and separate suppliers to compare rates, commercial conditions and incentives. The platform integrates different consolidators such as Rex and Decolar in a single interface, allowing you to search, compare and issue tickets in less than 30 minutes, compared to the 20 or 30 days that onboarding can take in traditional distributors.

Artificial intelligence is integrated at different points in the process: it automates the registration of new agencies, resolves close to 50% of support tickets without human intervention and speeds up the search for tickets and the entry of passenger data. According to the company, this combination of automation and integrations can make certain agent day-to-day activities up to 10 times faster.

Digital account, credit and international expansion

With the new resources, PassHub will accelerate product development, expand integrations with the tourism ecosystem and deepen its AI capabilities. Among the upcoming launches is a digital account for travel agents with a credit and card offer, in addition to the expansion of the catalog to accommodation, travel insurance and ground transportation.

The growth strategy also includes participation in fairs and events in the sector to expand distribution, and internationalization plans for future stages.

“Tourism is a gigantic industry but with a lot of technological fragmentation. We want any agency, regardless of its size, to have access to the best technology and the best suppliers to compete,” says Alan Matheus.