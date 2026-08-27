Global66 exceeds US$3.5 billion traded and doubles its volume in Latin America

The Chilean fintech Global66 founded by Tomas Bercovich closes the first half of 2026 with more than US$3.5 billion mobilized in the eight countries where it operates, doubling the volume registered during the same period in 2025. The company also exceeded US$100 million in annualized revenue, consolidating a new stage of growth in the region.

During the semester, its four main markets, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru, mobilized more than US$2.65 billion, a 2x growth compared to the first half of 2025, while between the first and second quarters the volume increased another 22%. In addition, Global66 incorporated new markets of origin such as Costa Rica and Paraguay.

Chile leads the growth of Global66

Chile continued to be the most important market for Global66, with more than US$1,360 million mobilized during the first half, compared to more than US$780 million in the same period in 2025. Between April and June alone, the platform exceeded US$740 million traded in the country.

Use of the platform also accelerated: Global66 recorded nearly 4.5 million transactions in Chile, double that of a year earlier, while the average ticket increased from more than US$270 to more than US$330 between the first and second quarters. In international transfers, the volume originating from Chile exceeded US$530 million, with the United States and Spain as the main destinations.

New products and artificial intelligence to accelerate development

In addition to the growth in volume, Global66 expanded its offering with eight new features launched during the first half, including Global Splits, Multicard for individuals and the new Pro and Ultra plans.

The company also deepened the use of artificial intelligence in its development processes. According to Global66, this addition made it possible to triple monthly deployments per developer and reduce the time to bring a minimum viable product to production from two weeks to three days, accelerating the delivery of new functionalities for people and companies.