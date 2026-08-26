Autonomy raises a Series A of US$8 million to expand its car financing model for app drivers

Argentine fintech Autonomy raised a Series A of US$8 million to strengthen its vehicle financing platform aimed at drivers of applications such as Uber, DiDi and Cabify. The company, founded in 2022 by José Trusso and Leandro Cuccioli, seeks to solve one of the main barriers of the platform economy: access to credit to buy a car.

The round was led by Magna Capital, Comafi, Natan VC and Murchison Ventures, and will allow the startup to increase its fleet, invest in technology and advance its regional expansion.

A model that replaces credit history with performance on platforms

Autonomy operates under a rent to own scheme, which integrates the vehicle, insurance, maintenance and permits in a single monthly fee. Instead of evaluating drivers by their banking history, the fintech uses data on their behavior and performance on mobility platforms.

The proposal targets workers who are often left out of the traditional financial system despite generating constant income through transportation applications.

The goal: a fleet of 10,000 vehicles in 2027

The company began operations in 2023 with just ten vehicles and today it already has more than 1,500 cars in circulation. In addition, it receives around 3,000 requests per month, although it can currently only meet about half of that demand.

With the new capital, Autonomy hopes to accelerate the purchase of vehicles and consolidate its growth in Argentina and other markets in the Southern Cone. The startup, which is also part of Endeavor Argentina’s ScaleUp program, plans to reach a fleet of 10,000 vehicles by December 2027.