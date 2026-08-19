Atera Energy arrives in Mexico with an investment of US$350 million to bring solar energy to the manufacturing industry

Atera Energy, the energy efficiency and self-generation solutions company created in 2025 by Celsia and Brookfield, began operations in Mexico. To do this, it contemplates a minimum investment of US$350 million by 2030.

With this entry, Mexico becomes the company’s fifth Latin American market. Currently, Atera operates in Colombia, Panama, Honduras and Peru. In addition, the expansion is part of a regional investment plan of more than US$500 million.

The company was born from an energy efficiency business developed within Celsia, an energy company of Grupo Argos. Brookfield subsequently came on board as a strategic partner. Now, Atera seeks to offer distributed generation and energy efficiency solutions without its clients having to assume the initial investment.

At the end of 2025, the company had more than 290 active projects, 174 MW in long-term contracts and 40.6 MW of backup plants.

Energy as a Service: energy as an operating expense

Atera’s model seeks to eliminate one of the main barriers to adopting energy infrastructure: the initial investment. To do this, the company carries out the diagnosis, designs the solution and finances the assets.

In addition, Atera is responsible for building, operating and maintaining the infrastructure during the term of the contract. The client, on the other hand, pays a fee for the service received. The proposal may include solar generation, air conditioning, heat, compressed air and electrical infrastructure. Therefore, the solution adapts to the needs of each operation.

“Our commitment is to accompany companies so that energy stops being a factor that limits their expansion and becomes a strategic advantage to strengthen their competitiveness,” said Luis Felipe Vélez Restrepo, general director of Atera.

Nearshoring as a demand driver

The arrival of Atera in Mexico also responds to the growing energy demand of the manufacturing industry. In particular, the expansion of nearshoring is driving new industrial operations in different regions of the country.

For this reason, Nuevo León, Coahuila, Guanajuato and Querétaro concentrate an important part of the company’s efforts. These regions are among the main industrial centers of Mexico. Atera estimates that the country has a distributed generation potential of up to 10,000 MW. In this context, the company aims to serve approximately 4% of the market, equivalent to about 400 MW.

The first Mexican companies are already working with Atera on distributed generation and energy efficiency projects. Thus, the company seeks to bring the model developed together with Celsia and Brookfield to one of the main manufacturing hubs in Latin America. At the same time, the expansion will allow Atera to take advantage of the growth in energy demand associated with the relocation of production chains.