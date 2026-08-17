Naran raises US$10 million to finance vehicles for drivers of mobility platforms in Latin America and Africa

Naran, the mobility fintech founded in 2025 by Bayaskhalan Alexeev and Alexander Gubarev, raised $10 million in equity and debt from Landel. Both founders were executives at Yango, where they led the launch of operations of ride-hailing in Latin America and Africa.

The resources will allow Naran to expand its fleets in Colombia, Peru, Senegal and Ivory Coast. In addition, the company is preparing its entry into new markets, including MENA. It will also use part of the capital to develop new fintech products.

The company operates with a model of rent-to-own. Naran buys vehicles directly from manufacturers and then delivers them to independent drivers. The plans have terms of between 12 and 60 months and work alongside platforms such as Yango and inDrive.

Own technology and multi-fleet model

Naran developed its own system to manage its fleets in different markets. The platform allows you to register drivers, schedule payments and monitor vehicle utilization. In addition, it incorporates telematics and maintenance functions. Now, the company is looking to open this infrastructure to third-party fleet operators.

To do this, it plans to offer software as a service, asset-backed financing and, where appropriate, acquire operators. Thus, Naran seeks to transform fleet operators into potential clients.

“We address a critical gap in emerging markets, where mobility platform drivers cannot access traditional bank loans due to irregular income or limited credit history,” said Bayaskhalan Alexeev, CEO and co-founder.

Latin America and Africa as engines of expansion

Latin America is one of the most active markets in the world in ride-hailing. São Paulo and Mexico City, for example, concentrate the largest volume of Uber trips globally.

At the same time, Africa presents a relevant opportunity due to its high levels of labor informality. In sub-Saharan Africa, about 88% of employment is informal. This makes it difficult for drivers to access vehicle financing.

However, demand for mobility services continues to grow. Ivory Coast appears among the markets where Naran identifies a relevant opportunity for its model. With the new resources, Naran is preparing to enter Paraguay in September 2026. In addition, it aims to operate in 10 countries by 2030, with a fleet of 10,000 cars and 20,000 motorcycles.

The company seeks to generate 30,000 revenue opportunities in emerging markets. To achieve this, it will combine financing, fleet management technology and new fintech products.