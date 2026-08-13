Yuno raises US$45 million in Series B to consolidate its leadership as a global payments operating system with AI

Yuno, the Colombian paytech founded in 2021 by Juan Pablo Ortega and Julián Núñez, closes a Series B of US$45 million. Both executives were part of Rappi. The round was led by Global PayTech Ventures.

Additionally, Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, QuantumLight Capital, Monashees, Kaszek and Endeavor Catalyst participated. Strategic investors from the Gulf also joined, including Rasmal Ventures, Further Ventures and GrowthX Capital.

With this operation, Yuno seeks to consolidate its position as a global payments infrastructure. It currently operates in more than 190 countries and connects more than 1,000 payment methods through a single API.

An AI-powered payments infrastructure

The company has managed to grow with a proposal focused on optimizing transactions. Over the past year, it recovered more than $5 billion in deals that could have failed. In addition, it raised authorization rates by nearly 5% and generated savings of more than US$500 million for its clients.

At the same time, Yuno added 150 new integrations. Its infrastructure currently connects 460 integrations and allows companies to activate new markets without rebuilding their payment systems for each country.

Artificial intelligence occupies a central place in this strategy. Yuno uses specialized agents to optimize routing, detect fraud, manage KYC/KYB processes and enable payments with stablecoins.

Its clients include dLocal and Prosa, the largest processing network in Mexico. Both use Yuno technology under a model white-label.

Middle East becomes a new market

The involvement of Gulf funds also reflects Yuno’s international expansion. In April 2026, the company obtained certification as a Payment Technical Service Provider from the Saudi Central Bank.

Additionally, Yuno closed a partnership with Tap Payments that enabled local rails in the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. It also entered into an alliance with Tabby to offer buy now and pay later solutions.

With the new resources, the company will reinforce its investment in R&D and expand its global infrastructure. It will also deepen its presence in in-person payments and accelerate its expansion in the United States.

At the same time, Yuno is looking to move towards profitability over the next 12 months. In addition, it aims to reach an annual volume of US$100 billion in transactions.