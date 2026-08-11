FAZ Cred raises US$16 million in 60 days after reorienting its business to private consigned credit in Brazil

FAZ Cred, the Brazilian fintech founded in 2021 by Henrique Rusca, Rodrigo Gebara and Luiz Guilherme Moraes under the name Condolivre, raised US$16 million in just 60 days. The operation was carried out through its new credit rights investment fund (FIDC), FAZ Cred Mais Trabalhador. The vehicle is aimed at the health and education sectors. In addition, it tripled the company’s total contract volume.

With this operation, FAZ Cred tripled its total volume of contracts. Additionally, the company completed one of the fastest strategic changes in its history. The company was born with a seed round of US$2.5 million led by TAG Investimentos and Vila Velha Corretora. At that time, it focused on loans for formal condominium workers.

The model made it possible to close exclusive agreements with buildings to serve doormen and managers. However, the new regulation of private consigned credit, in force since March 2025, changed the scenario. The regulations opened the market to any worker with a formal contract. Therefore, companies no longer need prior agreements between employers and banks.

A strategic change that opened a larger market

Faced with the new scenario, FAZ Cred decided to abandon free credit for condominiums. In addition, he changed his name and decided to become a specialist in private consigned credit. Regulation also significantly expanded the potential market.

In the condominium segment, the company went from a universe of 60,000 to 400,000 workers. Now, the health and education sectors represent an even greater opportunity. According to Henrique Rusca, this market could be between five and ten times larger.

“When we saw the opportunity for private consigned credit, we decided to become specialists in this and operate directly. It is a rapidly expanding market, but we believe it will require a bit of diligence to operate,” said Henrique Rusca, CEO of FAZ Cred.

Risk management and the next step

FAZ Cred maintains an average ticket of between US$294 and US$314 in the new fund. The amount remains in line with the original vehicle and seeks to diversify the risk. No individual policyholder or paying company represents more than 1% of the portfolio. In addition, the main investor in the vehicles is the Asset Manager.

The firm manages about US$314 million and already participated in the company’s first fund, FAZ Cred Condolivre FIDC. This vehicle currently has a portfolio of US$31.4 million.

The new fund registers an origination rate twice that of the original vehicle. For this reason, FAZ Cred is already evaluating opportunities in the automotive and civil construction sectors.

“We like sectors with a high reemployability rate,” said Henrique Rusca. The executive highlighted the mechanism that allows discounts to be maintained even when the worker changes jobs.