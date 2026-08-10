hiSofi raises US$1 million and returns to Uruguay to install its regional AI and data science hub

hiSofi, the Uruguayan smart collection management startup founded by Leonardo Paladino and Tatiana Pomar, closed a US$1 million round. The operation includes the contribution of the Brazilian SaaSholic fund, specialized in early stage B2B software. In addition, there is a co-investment of US$250,000 from the National Research and Innovation Agency (ANII), through its matching funds.

The company was born in Uruguay with support from ANII. However, in 2020 it migrated to Brazil to scale in a larger market. Now it returns to install its main artificial intelligence and data science center in the country.

hiSofi’s history reflects an unusual trajectory. It first validated its technology in Uruguay and then made the leap to Brazil during the pandemic. From there, he built a portfolio of top-tier corporate clients.

Currently, it operates in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina. In addition, it has a team of 28 people distributed in different countries. During 2025, its platform managed more than 44 million debts. In that same period, hiSofi closed more than 451,000 deals and recovered $61 million for its clients.

Conversational collections without phone calls

hiSofi replaces the massive call center model with a strategy based on real-time data. To do this, contact the debtors through WhatsApp, RCS, email and landing pages. Thus, the platform applies e-commerce concepts to collection management.

“If I send you a WhatsApp or RCS, you’ll probably see it. If I call you, you probably won’t answer. Nobody answers calls,” said Tatiana Pomar, CEO and co-founder.

In addition, the brand itself maintains communication with the consumer through hiSofi. In this way, the company does not refer the management to a third party unknown to the debtor. This model seeks to protect the relationship between companies and their clients. According to the founders, it also improves recovery rates compared to traditional schemes.

The platform covers the entire collection cycle. This includes everything from debts not yet due to obligations that are long overdue. Likewise, it offers a portal where users can review their situation, agree on a payment plan and close the transaction online.

Uruguay as a regional technological base

The decision to install the hub in Uruguay responds to two factors. On the one hand, the founders highlight the quality of local technological talent. On the other hand, they seek to concentrate the engineering and data capabilities that support an operation present in six countries.

“Brazil has the market volume, but language is a barrier to managing operations in Spanish. Uruguay has both things and also a technological ecosystem with which hiSofi already has history,” explained Leonardo Paladino.

The hub will grow in a distributed way and will add new hires in engineering, data science and product. Thus, Uruguay will become the base for making the main technical decisions of the platform at the regional level.