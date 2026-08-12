Coursera invests US$100 million in LearnVector, the AI ​​learning startup founded by Andrew Ng

Coursera, the global online learning platform, announced a US$100 million strategic investment in LearnVector, an AI-native learning startup founded by Andrew Ng. The transaction gives Coursera a stake equal to one-third of the company on a fully diluted basis.

The investment is part of Coursera’s strategy to incorporate AI into its platform and expand the learning market. Additionally, both companies are exploring potential commercial collaborations that will combine LearnVector’s technology with Coursera’s content and educational network.

LearnVector was founded in 2026 and is based in the Bay Area. The company develops personalized learning experiences using agent AI. These tools can plan individual routes and adapt to each person’s learning style.

From one to many to one to one

LearnVector’s proposal seeks to change the traditional model of digital education. Instead of just answering questions like a chatbot, its agents accompany the student throughout the learning process.

Thus, they can adapt the content, practice with the user and evaluate whether they really master a subject. In this way, the platform seeks to offer an experience closer to personalized tutoring.

The company starts from a premise. High-quality personalized education remains limited by factors such as cost, location, and time. For this reason, Andrew Ng proposes using AI agents to make it more accessible and turn learning into an individual experience.

“With LearnVector, we put AI at the service of human development,” said Andrew Ng. Its goal is to move from the traditional “one-to-many” model to a “one-to-one” experience that accompanies the student until they master new skills.

Coursera seeks to expand the market

For Coursera, the operation also represents a bid to increase the frequency with which people use learning platforms. The company believes that AI can expand the market, rather than replace it.

Additionally, the alliance combines LearnVector’s AI agents with the Coursera ecosystem. The latter reaches, together with Udemy, more than 300 million students and 12,000 corporate clients.

Added to this are accredited content and data on how its users learn. The first LearnVector product experiences are planned for early 2027. With this commitment, Coursera seeks to position itself in a new stage of the educational market. In it, AI could turn personalized training into a much more accessible service.