OMNIX, the Chilean proprietary AI startup, arrives in Brazil with alliance with Oracle

OMNIX, the Chilean artificial intelligence startup founded in 2020 by Aaron Cassorla, began operations in Brazil with a team of 30 people. The expansion comes after closing a global alliance with Oracle, which incorporated the company’s solutions into its marketplace.

The company developed an operational cognitive platform that builds proprietary AI models for each customer. These systems can detect problems in critical operations and execute corrective actions autonomously.

With this arrival, OMNIX adds Brazil to its operations in Chile, Colombia and Peru. From these offices, the company currently serves eight markets.

Proprietary AI for critical operations

The OMNIX model seeks to solve one of the main challenges for companies that want to incorporate AI into sensitive processes. Instead of relying on public models, the startup develops systems tailored to each organization and maintains them within their own environments.

The technology analyzes operations of industries such as production, distribution and logistics. Additionally, it can detect disruptions and execute corrective actions in real time. Aaron Cassorla compares this approach to the model of companies like Palantir.

“We are able to build these systems for companies. The accuracy of the decisions is very high, you do not depend on any public AI and you maintain everything in your own environments,” explains Aaron Cassorla, CEO and co-founder of Omnix in an interview with Diario Financiero.

Currently, OMNIX has 19 corporate clients and current contracts for approximately US$30 million. Furthermore, the company has been profitable since its inception and allocates close to 30% of its turnover to research and development.

Brazil as a gateway to government and defense

The arrival in Brazil began to take shape in 2025. At that time, OMNIX decided to target the government and defense sectors more strongly. To advance this strategy it needed private and secure infrastructure, which led the company to approach Oracle.

The relationship led to a global alliance. Through Oracle’s network in the United States, OMNIX also connected with a Brazilian company that develops proprietary AI for the government and works with two of the country’s largest banks.

The startup is even considering acquiring this potential partner. The Brazilian company has the capacity to adapt large-scale AI models, while OMNIX provides technology to execute autonomous actions on business operations.

Fourth office and regional expansion

São Paulo thus became OMNIX’s fourth office. From Brazil, the company will seek clients in telecommunications, banking, manufacturing and retail, in addition to continuing to develop opportunities in government and defense.

The expansion also marks a new chapter for a company that already has operations in three Latin American countries. In addition, its alliance with Oracle gives it a way to expand the commercial reach of its technology on an international scale.

By 2026, OMNIX projects to generate around US$1.5 million in revenue in Brazil. The company also has the backing of Wayra and Plug and Play and reached a valuation of US$70 million.