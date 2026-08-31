Certuma, Martín Varsavsky’s clinical AI startup, arrives in Argentina with a US$10 million seed round

Certuma, the clinical artificial intelligence startup founded in December 2025 by Argentine-Spanish entrepreneur Martín Varsavsky in Austin, Texas, began operations in Argentina. The company arrived in the region after closing a US$10 million seed round, which 8VC led. The fund was co-founded by Joe Lonsdale, who also co-founded Palantir with Peter Thiel.

Bruno Marino leads the company’s Latin American expansion as Certuma’s Head of LATAM and directs the regional growth strategy.

Martín Varsavsky has spent more than three decades as a serial entrepreneur and has founded more than ten companies. Among them, Jazztel and Viatel stand out in telecommunications, Goggo Network in autonomous mobility and Prelude Fertility, Overture Life and Gameto in reproductive health. The latter already has an IND approved by the FDA and is in Phase 3. Certuma brings together that experience in regulated medical technology with the new generation of clinical AI.

A co-pilot who frees up medical time

MedCanon is Certuma’s own clinical reasoning engine. Certuma Copilot, the company’s artificial intelligence assistant, works on this technology.

The tool records and organizes information during the consultation. Additionally, it assists in clinical reasoning and automates administrative tasks that consume much of doctors’ time.

In Argentina, diagnosis and prescription continue to be the exclusive responsibility of licensed doctors. Therefore, Certuma operates solely as an assistant and does not make clinical decisions.

“We are not seeking to replace the doctor. The final decision and the signature remain with the professional. We believe that the value of AI lies in expanding the capacity of doctors and giving them time back for cases where their experience is essential,” said Bruno Marino.

A reference for this model already exists in the United States. The Permanente Medical Group, part of Kaiser Permanente, documents more than 2.5 million annual uses of similar tools and savings of more than 15,700 hours of medical documentation.

An emerging market in Latin America

The arrival of Certuma responds to a structural need in the region. The Pan American Health Organization projects a deficit of between 600,000 and 2 million health workers in Latin America by 2030.

In Argentina, furthermore, the concentration of medical centers in Buenos Aires and the increase in vacancies in medical residences deepen this challenge. In this context, clinical AI appears as a tool to increase the operational capacity of health teams.

Globally, the AI ​​clinical documentation market grew from US$1.23 billion in 2025 and could reach US$12.78 billion in 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 26%.

With the US$10 million from the seed round, Certuma advances on two regulatory fronts at the same time. The company is working on FDA approval in the United States and ANMAT approval in Argentina. Additionally, it continues to scale its platform and strengthen its clinical infrastructure to serve health institutions throughout Latin America.