Impacta VC opens the last applications for Modo Miami: the final edition of the program that brings Chilean startups to the US.

Impacta VC, the Latin American venture capital fund specialized in purpose-driven technology startups, announced the launch of Modo Miami 2026, the third and final edition of its softlanding program for Chilean startups seeking to expand to the US market.

The program, developed in association with 401 Accelerator and with the support of CORFO, Oracle and Escobar Consulting Group, has 15 places available and applications close on September 15.

Modo Miami 2026 is a 5-week hybrid program that combines three phases: online preparation from September 28 to October 9, focused on business strategy and narrative for pitch; in-person immersion in Miami from October 12 to 23, with workshops, networking with funds and corporations, and personalized mentoring; and a strategic closing from November 2 to 6 with follow-up sessions. Participation starts at US$900 for Chilean startups, with the support of CORFO in the final price.

A program that closes its cycle with the same conviction

“Modo Miami is proof that when you open the right door for a founder, everything accelerates. It has been a privilege to see Latin American startups transform their commitment to the United States into concrete results, edition after edition. We live this third and final edition with the same conviction as the first day,” said David Alvo, Founder & CEO of Impacta VC.

In its previous edition, the participating startups met with references such as Freddy Vega from Platzi, Melissa Medina from eMerge Americas and Eduardo della Maggiora from Betterfly, within a network that today has more than 300 mentors available for each cohort. The program is aimed at Chilean technology-based startups with market traction, global vision and availability to travel to the United States in October 2026.

Registration and complete requirements are available at impacta.vc/modomiami