Koywe strengthens its regional expansion and adds Bolivia to its cross-border payments network

The Chilean fintech Koywe, founded by Ignacio Detmer and Guillermo Acuña, announced the start of its operations in Bolivia. With this expansion, the company strengthens its financial infrastructure for cross-border payments and liquidity management for companies.

In addition, Koywe expands its presence to eight markets. Today it operates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United States and Bolivia. Thus, it continues to build a regional network to facilitate international operations between companies.

The company focuses its proposal on businesses that operate with suppliers, clients or teams distributed in different Latin American countries. In this context, it seeks to simplify money movements between markets from a single infrastructure.

Bolivia joins the Koywe regional network

With its arrival in Bolivia, Koywe will facilitate payments, collections and liquidity movements between different countries. Additionally, it will offer a unified infrastructure for companies with regional operations.

According to the company, this new stage will also mark its entry into the Bolivian ecosystem of financial innovation. Therefore, it will officially present its proposal during Blockchain 2040, an event that will take place in Santa Cruz.

At this meeting, Koywe will show its solutions for companies with international operations and will reinforce its growth strategy in the Bolivian market.

More than US$2.16 billion processed since 2023

Since 2023, Koywe has processed more than US$2.16 billion in international transactions. In addition, during 2025 alone it mobilized US$633.3 million, which represented a growth of 102% compared to the previous year.

By 2026, the fintech projects to exceed US$1,040 million in processed volume. In this way, it seeks to consolidate its position as a financial infrastructure for companies that operate between different markets in the region.

The platform combines regulated financial infrastructure with stablecoins and real-time transfer systems. Thanks to this model, it offers operations available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with greater speed, traceability and efficiency than traditional international transfers.