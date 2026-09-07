MineWatch raises US$900,000 to bring IoT connectivity to underground mines in Chile and Peru

Chilean startup MineWatch raised a US$900,000 round led by Alza Mining Tech to accelerate the deployment of its IoT connectivity technology in underground mining. The company develops a network of wireless nodes that allows equipment and workers to be monitored in real time, eliminating dependence on wiring and traditional Wi-Fi networks within technology tunnels.

Founded in 2022 by José Reyes, MineWatch already invoices clients in Chile and recently began operations at Cerro Lindo, its first site in Peru.

Connectivity for the “last mile” of underground mining

The MineWatch solution combines proprietary hardware and a monitoring platform on a mesh network of wireless nodes. Each device runs on a battery, communicates by radio frequency and has a range of up to 250 meters, allowing kilometers of tunnels to be covered without installing additional infrastructure.

On this network, the platform identifies the location of workers and the operational status of machinery, providing real-time visibility for operations that today depend on more expensive systems that are vulnerable to failures.

The plan: grow in Peru and reach Mexico

Alza Mining Tech’s investment will be used to strengthen the commercial team, develop new functionalities and prepare the company’s regional expansion. Currently, MineWatch has 18 collaborators and works with El Teniente contractors in Chile, in addition to its first operation in Peru.

After arriving in Cerro Lindo, the startup is holding talks with new miners in Peru and plans to land in Mexico during 2027, with the aim of bringing its connectivity and monitoring technology to new underground operations in the region.