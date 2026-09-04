UIN raises US$2 million to help banks and fintechs turn transactions into habits with AI

UIN, the Argentine startup founded in February 2025 by Facundo Corsi and Manuel Heredia, both former n1u, closed a US$2 million seed round led by Ewa Capital.

Facundo Corsi had previously founded Optego, a data science company whose technology was acquired by a mass consumption company, before co-founding n1u, the virtual gamer wallet that reached close to 2 million users in Argentina. The experience left them a clear lesson: getting a user is just the beginning, the real challenge is converting them into a recurring customer.

That conviction is the starting point of BehaviorOS, its platform that is integrated by API to the applications of banks, fintechs, wallets, retailers and telecoms, analyzes the transactional behavior of each user and triggers missions, challenges, streaks and personalized incentives with AI to meet objectives defined by each company.

“Instead of rebuilding fintech for the end consumer, we decided to build the technology we wish we had when we were on the other side,” the founding team explained.

A platform with traction in less than a year

In less than twelve months of operation, UIN works with 10 clients in Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and Mexico, analyzes more than 300 million transactions and generates more than 10 million monthly behavioral triggers. Through its clients, it indirectly reaches more than 80 million users. According to data provided by the company, the implementation of BehaviorOS achieves an average of 18% improvement in the recurrence of use and a 10% reduction in churn.

The company also developed EngagementScore, a predictive model that detects when a user begins to show signs of possible abandonment to intervene before losing them. The business model combines a monthly license with a variable trigger fee linked to specific results, such as more card payments, QR operations or microcredit origination.

“We do not want to be simply another fixed cost. We want to have a direct relationship with the value that we are capable of generating: if our client grows, we grow with it,” the company stated.

Mexico as focus and US$10 million on the horizon

With the US$2 million, UIN will strengthen its commercial and technological teams and deepen its presence in the markets where it already operates. Argentina and Peru concentrate close to 60% of the current portfolio, but Mexico is the main focus of growth for the next 12 months. The goal is concrete: multiply the current run-rate of US$1 million by ten in that period, relying on both the incorporation of new clients and the growth within existing accounts.

The team operates from Buenos Aires with 12 people and, with this round, plans to scale as demand for AI engagement tools continues to grow in the Latin American fintech ecosystem.