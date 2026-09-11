First raises US$12 million with Kaszek and General Catalyst to bring AI to large companies in Latin America

First, the Mexican-Colombian transformation startup with artificial intelligence for large companies in Latin America, closed a seed round of US$12 million co-led by Kaszek, the Argentine fund founded by Hernán Kazah and Nicolás Szekasy, former executives of MercadoLibre, and General Catalyst.

Definition Capital, Conviction and 8VC also participated, plus a group of angels that includes shareholders and executives from FEMSA, Bimbo, Aeroméxico and Kimberly-Clark de México, a direct sign of the type of clients the company is targeting.

The startup was founded by José Murillo, Andrés Rosales and Santiago Buenahora, graduates of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania with experience in Meta, 8VC and Robinhood, who returned to Latin America to build the company.

Much of the team has training at Stanford, Wharton and Harvard Business School and experience at Google, Meta and Uber. The headquarters are in Mexico City, with offices in Madrid and Bogotá.

The problem: 957 applications, only 27% connected

Primero’s thesis is based on specific data from the Mulesoft 2026 Connectivity Benchmark Report: organizations manage on average 957 different applications, but only 27% are connected to each other.

Its Primia product integrates with each client’s legacy systems, ERPs, CRMs, financial platforms, WMS and document repositories, and translates them into a unified enterprise ontology on which AI agents then run with corporate-grade authentication, governance and traceability.

The difference between selling licenses and selling outcomes is, according to the founders, what is accelerating the adoption of AI in large Latin American companies. Clients such as Terpel, SmartFit, Verde Valle and SEDECO of Mexico City already operate on the platform.

Kaszek and General Catalyst bet on the integration layer

For Nicolas Berman, partner at Kaszek, Primero has “everything we look for in a generational company: exceptional founders, world-class engineering talent and a product built tailored to the complexities of business adoption in the region”

“The founders combine deep technical ambition with a rare understanding of how to build lasting companies in Latin America,” says Alex Tran, Managing Director at General Catalyst.

“The most competitive companies in the world can be built from Latin America. If large companies in this region become more efficient thanks to AI, it will be the clearest proof of what we do,” concluded José Murillo.