Doing things differently: the bet behind Genera

When Martín García Huidobro finished Commercial Engineering, he had an idea that still accompanies him: industries are not written in stone.

While many of his colleagues were looking for a traditional path, he tried to build a startup called Camping por Chile, a kind of Airbnb for campsites when that model did not yet exist in the country. The idea did not prosper, but it left him with a feeling that would mark the rest of his career. He had not failed for lack of conviction. He had arrived too early.

“I was always trying to look at what things could be done better. With Camping por Chile we were a little ahead of the market”

That need to question what was established ended up leading him to consulting, then to a master’s degree in digital business in Madrid and, finally, to the world of artificial intelligence applied to human resources. But there is something that, he says, never changed.

“The desire to do things differently”

Complexity is the real problem