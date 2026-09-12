Loads raises US$15 million in debt to scale embedded credit on its food commerce platform

Loads, the Chilean cross-border food trading fintech co-founded and led by Larry Gil, closed a US$15 million revolving credit facility with Addem Capital, a Mexican firm specializing in structured debt. Unlike an equity round, the capital directly finances the loans that Loads grants to its clients, without diluting its founders and investors. The company has already begun to deploy resources.

Loads operates a cross commerce platform that connects food supply, demand and financing globally, with active teams in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Europe.

In the first half of 2026, it moved 11.4 million kilograms of products, mainly avocados, grapes, apples and kiwis, with strong growth in the latter. The company invoiced around US$12 million in the previous year and plans to quadruple that figure in 2026, with growth of up to 10 times if the financing component is considered.

Credit within the logistics flow

Loads does not sell the product as a separate credit: it integrates it into the platform’s operational flow. “We allow the client to load the container without prepaying for it. In this industry, it is common for the supplier to need working capital and ask the importer to pay for that container,” explained Larry Gil, CEO and co-founder of Loads.

The embedded credit has an average ticket of US$35,000, terms of approximately 35 days and a target rotation of nine times a year, which allows a line of US$15 million to generate a much higher financed volume during the year.

This revolving working capital structure for agro-industrial SMEs is exactly what Addem Capital knows how to evaluate: a bankable, short-term asset, based on real and recurring operations, which does not depend on a promise of growth but on a portfolio with a verifiable history.

Debt instead of equity: a sign of maturity

The choice of instrument reflects the moment of the company. With proven traction and real turnover, Loads opted to leverage its loan portfolio with structured debt rather than dilute it with a capital round.

The margin of the financial business, with rates on short-term loans to agricultural SMEs, widely exceeds the operating spreads of food trading, which makes the financial component the true growth engine of the platform.

For the Latin American ecosystem, the case illustrates a trend that is repeated: fintech vertical plus operational platform, where credit stops being a separate product and becomes a functionality within the flow, in one of the verticals historically most neglected by traditional banking in the region.