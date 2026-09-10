Kapital raises US$125 million to scale its AI bank for businesses in the US and Europe

Kapital, the Mexican bank for companies built on artificial intelligence, added US$125 million in capital and debt as an extension of the Series C that closed in 2025. The round was founded in 2020 by René Saúl, Fernando Sandoval and Eder Echeverría, who came from an offline lending business to SMEs where they learned both to lend to a small business and to collect from it, a discipline that they transferred to their technological platform.

In 2023, the company obtained a banking license in Mexico by acquiring Banco Autofin México and built on that basis a platform that combines accounts, credit, cards, cash flow management, brokerage and fund management for companies, with AI as the central layer.

Today it serves more than 350,000 clients in Mexico, Colombia, Spain and the United States. The numbers for the first half of 2026 support investors’ appetite: net profit close to US$ 50 million, credit portfolio greater than US$ 1,700 million with growth of 220% year-on-year, deposits above US$ 3,500 million (+234%), delinquencies of 2.86% and efficiency index of 34.9%.

An AI platform with traditional bank ratios

What distinguishes Kapital from the Latin American fintech ecosystem is that it combines the language of artificial intelligence with the numbers of a profitable banking institution.

The AI ​​organizes and automates the finances of the client business, while the banking license allows it to capture deposits and operate on a larger scale than an unregulated fintech. This combination was what led the company, according to its own figures, to become the first AI unicorn in Latin America during 2025.

“Kapital is solving the fundamental financial challenges that hold companies back at every stage of their development, using AI to democratize access to financial capabilities that were traditionally reserved for large corporations,” said René Saúl, CEO of Kapital.

USA and Europe as next fronts

With the US$125 million, Kapital will accelerate the development of its AI platform and deepen its expansion in priority markets such as Mexico and the United States.

“As Kapital continues to grow profitably and increase the operating leverage of our business, this new capital will allow us to expand our impact,” said René Saúl.

The round raises a valuation that already exceeds US$1.3 billion and comes at a time when the company seeks to test whether the formula that worked for it in Latin America can be sustained in more competitive markets.

With efficiency ratios that rival traditional banks and a deposit base in strong growth, Kapital is looking for its next stop outside the region.